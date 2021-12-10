Hong Kong (CNN) Police in northwestern China broke up the wedding of a 14-year-old girl whose parents allegedly tried to sell her into marriage with a stranger for a nearly $40,000 dowry, authorities said.

The teenager called police in Zhongning county, Ningxia region during the wedding on November 24 to say she was being forced into the illegal marriage against her will, according to a post by the local Justice Bureau Monday.

The post on social media platform WeChat described the local police's "quick and clever" response to the call in a positive light, but has since been deleted after drawing controversy online.

Police and other local officials rushed to the family home of the groom, surnamed Lee, and stopped the ceremony, the post said.

The teenager's parents -- who had allegedly already bought gold jewelry with the money -- returned the dowry to the groom's family after mediated negotiations, police said.