These meat-eating dinosaurs could sprint as fast as Usain Bolt

By Megan Marples, CNN

Updated 4:20 PM ET, Thu December 9, 2021

Researchers found two tracks of theropod footprints in Spain and determined how fast these creatures were running.
Researchers found two tracks of theropod footprints in Spain and determined how fast these creatures were running.

(CNN)This dinosaur could sprint at speeds as swift as the world's fastest human.

Theropods were carnivorous dinosaurs that ran on two legs. Their feet had three toes with sharp claws, similar to some dinosaurs like velociraptors that are depicted in movies.
Using fossilized footprints left in dirt in La Rioja, Spain, researchers were able to identify the running speeds of two different dinosaurs, according to research published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.
    An extinct reptile with a massive wingspan leapt 8 feet in the air to take off
    An extinct reptile with a massive wingspan leapt 8 feet in the air to take off
    The theropod that made the larger pair of tracks, which were called La Torre 6A-14, was running between 14.5 and 23.1 miles per hour (23.3 and 37.2 kilometers per hour). This is one of the fastest theropod running speeds calculated, according to the study.
      The owner of the smaller tracks, which were called La Torre 6B-1, outran the other theropod at speeds between 19.7 and 27.7 miles per hour (31.7 and 44.6 kilometers per hour). Usain Bolt, the world's fastest human, ran up to 27.3 miles per hour (43.9 kilometers per hour) during a 100-meter race in 2011, making the theropod only slightly faster than him.
        Read More

        Tracks captured in lake mud

        Researchers had five footprints to analyze from La Torre 6A-14 and seven from La Torre 6B-1. Fast-running dinosaur prints are difficult to find, said study coauthor Pablo Navarro-Lorbés, a doctoral candidate at the University of La Rioja, Spain.
          The theropods likely lived during the Lower Cretaceous period, Navarro-Lorbés said, which was 145 million to 100.5 million years ago. During that time, there was a lake system in the area that experienced water level changes, he added.
          Scientists used measurements of the footprints and the lengths between them to determine how fast the animal was going.
          Scientists used measurements of the footprints and the lengths between them to determine how fast the animal was going.
          "During low water level timespans dinosaurs could walk and run over these lake deposits, printing their steps in the mud," Navarro-Lorbés explained via email.