Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images A Ukrainian soldier uses a handheld periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed forces from a building on the front line in Marinka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 8.

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are high, with reports of a Russian troop build-up at the border fueling fears over Moscow's intentions.

Ukraine says Russia is trying to destabilize the country. Western powers have repeatedly warned Russia in recent weeks against any potential escalation. But the Kremlin denies it is planning an invasion, and argues that NATO support for Ukraine -- including increased weapons supplies and military training -- constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.