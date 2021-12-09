A Ukrainian soldier uses a handheld periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed forces from a building on the front line in Marinka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 8.
In pictures: Tensions rise at Ukraine's border with Russia

Updated 4:36 AM ET, Mon January 3, 2022

A Ukrainian soldier uses a handheld periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed forces from a building on the front line in Marinka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 8.
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are high, with reports of a Russian troop build-up at the border fueling fears over Moscow's intentions.

Ukraine says Russia is trying to destabilize the country. Western powers have repeatedly warned Russia in recent weeks against any potential escalation. But the Kremlin denies it is planning an invasion, and argues that NATO support for Ukraine -- including increased weapons supplies and military training -- constitutes a growing threat on Russia's western flank.

A Ukrainian soldier takes a rest near a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on December 31, 2021.
Andriy Dubchak/AP
President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone from his private residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday December 30.
Adam Schultz/The White House/AP
Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, the military reserve of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, holding wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, take part in a military exercise near Kiev on December 25.
Sergei Supinksy/AFP/Getty Images
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, attends a round table as Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, left, greets Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin, right, at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels with the Russian military build up on Ukraine's border as the main point of focus on Wednesday, December 15.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
A Russian tank seen during a military drill at Molkino training ground in the Krasnodar region on Tuesday, December 14.
AP
A Russian serviceman looks through binoculars as he takes part in drills at the Kadamovskiy firing range on Tuesday, December 14.
AP
A Ukrainian serviceman walks out of a dugout on the frontline with Russia-backed separatists near the village of Pesky, Donetsk region, on December 14.
Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images
Ukrainian soldiers walk toward a destroyed building in Marinka on December 8.
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images