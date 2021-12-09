Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images A man carries a child Sunday, December 5, as other people salvage their belongings from an area covered in volcanic ash at the Sumberwuluh village in Indonesia's Lumajang district. Mount Semeru erupted a day earlier, killing dozens of people. The week in 31 photos

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, December 4, shooting out smoldering hot ash in East Java's Lumajang district.

Rescue workers are still digging through thick layers of ash and debris to find survivors. Dozens of people have died, according to emergency responders, and thousands have been displaced.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.