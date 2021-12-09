A man carries a child Sunday, December 5, as other people salvage their belongings from an area covered in volcanic ash at the Sumberwuluh village in Indonesia's Lumajang district. Mount Semeru erupted a day earlier, killing dozens of people.
The week in 31 photos

Updated 10:16 PM ET, Thu December 9, 2021

A man carries a child Sunday, December 5, as other people salvage their belongings from an area covered in volcanic ash at the Sumberwuluh village in Indonesia's Lumajang district. Mount Semeru erupted a day earlier, killing dozens of people.
Juni Kriswanto/AFP/Getty Images

Mount Semeru, one of Indonesia's most active volcanoes, erupted on Saturday, December 4, shooting out smoldering hot ash in East Java's Lumajang district.

Rescue workers are still digging through thick layers of ash and debris to find survivors. Dozens of people have died, according to emergency responders, and thousands have been displaced.

Here are some of the other stories that made headlines over the past week, as well as some photos that caught our eye.

Elizabeth Dole, a former US senator and Bob Dole's widow, lays her head on the casket of her husband as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on Thursday, December 9. Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, died Sunday, December 5. He was 98.
Andrew Harnik/Pool/AP
A Ukrainian soldier uses a hand-held periscope to view the positions of Russian-backed forces from a building on the front line in Marinka, Ukraine, on Wednesday, December 8. Tensions between Ukraine and Russia are high, with reports of a Russian troop build-up at the border fueling fears over Moscow's intentions.
Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images
Abandoned cats wander in search of food at a road covered by ash and blocked by lava near a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, on Friday, December 3.
Emilio Morenatti/AP
Ash Foster and his brother Cru carry their freshly harvested Christmas tree at the Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree Farm in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Saturday, December 4.
Nick Oxford/Reuters
Pope Francis celebrates Mass at GSP Stadium in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Friday, December 3. Francis is on a five-day trip to Cyprus and Greece. He called on residents in Cyprus to "welcome and integrate one another," referencing the divisions that the migrant crisis has sowed on the island nation.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds flowers as she hands over the chancellery to her successor, Olaf Scholz, on Wednesday, December 8, in Berlin. Merkel was Germany's first female chancellor and has dominated European politics for much of this century. But she did not seek a fifth term, and has now been replaced after 16 years in office.
Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters
Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is introduced before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday, December 5.
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, December 7, to discuss