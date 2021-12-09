Stockton, California, police fatally shot an armed man who charged at them at a police station, the chief says

(CNN) Officers in Stockton, California, fatally shot an armed man Wednesday night as he charged toward them in the parking lot of a police department building, the police chief said.

The man "was armed with a handgun and was continually firing the gun -- walking -- it appears mostly up in the air but also could have fired toward some of the vehicles and other things in this front lot," Police Chief Eric Jones said Wednesday in a news conference.

"He continued to walk around with the firearm for a bit and then put himself onto the ground, still armed with the handgun, and suddenly got up and charged, almost sprinted toward the officers still armed with the handgun," he said. "That's when officers were forced to open fire, and the adult male was declared deceased at the scene."

Six officers responded from the front entrance of the police operations building, and five fired shots at the suspect after ordering him to drop the gun, Jones said.

The incident comes as police use of force remains under scrutiny nationwide. The Stockton officers' actions are under investigation by agencies including the state Department of Justice and the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office, the chief said. CNN has reached out to those agencies and to the police department.

