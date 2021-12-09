'Rust' crew members say morale was high, deny allegations the set was 'chaotic, dangerous' in new letter

(CNN) Members of the cast and crew of "Rust" released a letter on Thursday saying the descriptions of the film set as a "chaotic, dangerous, and exploitative workplace are false" and distract from the tragic death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins, 42, and the need to reform "outdated industry firearm and safety practices."

The letter, signed by 25 people, was posted to Alec Baldwin's Instagram account with the caption "From some of the crew of RUST."

"The working morale on set was high. Laughter and optimism were common amongst cast and crew. From the director down to the production assistants, all departments worked well together, collaborating and helping each other achieve shared artistic goals. We were aware that we were producing good work; capturing beautiful imagery and great performances, and we were proud to be doing so," the letter read.

Tim Barrera, second assistant director, told CNN this letter "was a group effort that was completely independent of any outside entity" and that "the reason we hadn't spoken to anybody about our experience is because we felt we needed a unified front."

"We are supporting each other and cooperating with investigators," the letter read. "We kindly request that your speculation and generalizations about us and our colleagues be sympathetic until an investigation is concluded."

Read More