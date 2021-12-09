Las Vegas police arrest man who breached airport security claiming he wanted to steal a jet so he could get to Area 51

(CNN) A man who told police he wanted to steal a jet so he could fly to Area 51 to look at aliens was arrested Wednesday after he drove through fences at the McCarran International Airport in a limo, parked on an aircraft ramp and made a bomb threat, according to a police report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terroristic acts, the police report said.

CNN has reached out to the law firm the man claimed was representing him, and the firm said it is not representing him in this matter.

The name Area 51 comes from its map designation and it's located in the Nevada Test and Training Range, which is a unit of the Nellis Air Force Base. Today it is used as an open training range for the US Air Force.

It has long been a topic of fascination for conspiracy theorists and paranormal enthusiasts who believe it to be the location where the US government stores and hides alien bodies and UFOs.

