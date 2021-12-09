Three teens arrested for arson in Montana fire that destroyed 13 homes

(CNN) Three adult teens have been arrested on arson charges for allegedly starting a fire in Montana that destroyed 13 homes, authorities said.

The Gibson Flats Fire started in the early morning hours of December 1 and spread rapidly due to high winds, according to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

Early investigations showed that two fires were set, and a nearby residential surveillance video placed the teens' vehicle in the area where one of the fires began.

Read More