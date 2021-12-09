Josh Duggar found guilty of child pornography

(CNN) A jury on Thursday found reality TV star Josh Duggar guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to the judgement filed in the United States District Court Western District of Arkansas Fayetteville Division.

"We appreciate the jury's lengthy deliberations, we respect the jury's verdict, and we intend to appeal," said Justin Gelfand, Duggar's attorney, in a statement to CNN.

Duggar was arrested on April 29 and arraigned on April 30 on federal charges of receipt and possession of child pornography , according to the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas. He allegedly downloaded material that depicted the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, the US attorney's office said in a statement. He has pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner testified on the investigation into Duggar.

Faulkner detailed to the court that pornography containing young children was found on a desktop computer at Duggar's business in Springdale, Arkansas.

Read More