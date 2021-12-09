(CNN) 'Tis the season for giving. And after nearly two years of pandemic isolation, generosity has become an even more potent part of the holiday spirit.

"Now's the time to really contribute to the communities that you care about," urged Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher.

"One of the ways of doing that is through giving, and engaging in community-type efforts." he suggested.

Charity Navigator runs a site called The Giving Basket, which enables donors to customize their giving across multiple recipients by "making purchases" similar to an online shopping experience. Participants can donate as little as a dollar or up to $100,000.

As an added bonus, "The Giving Basket won't let you give to a fake charity," Thatcher explained.

Read More