Navy reports contamination at a second water shaft servicing Hawaii base, state officials say

(CNN) The Navy reported dangerous levels of petroleum contamination in a second ground water source at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii on Wednesday, state health officials said, expanding the scope of a tainted water crisis that has already forced hundreds from their homes and reportedly sickened military families.

The Navy reported diesel fuel levels more than double the Hawaii Department of Health's limit were detected in samples collected from the Aiea Halawa Shaft on Sunday, the health department said in a statement.

The Aiea Halawa Shaft is one of three ground water sources that provides drinking water to the military base, the statement said.

The Navy said testing at the shaft found 920 parts per billion of total petroleum hydrocarbons diesel range organics (TPH-d), the health department said. The state's acceptable level of TPH-d is 400 parts per billion.

"The level of this contaminant poses a public health threat, and is considered unsafe to drink," said Kathleen Ho, deputy director for environmental health, in the statement. "This news is concerning -- especially as the cause of the petroleum release into the Navy's water system remains unknown. We will continue to take all possible action to protect public health and the environment."

Read More