A partial skull bone and dozens of skeletal remains found in missing student's car found in creek after almost 46 years

(CNN) Investigators picking through Kyle Clinkscales' rusted 1974 Ford Pinto have recovered a partial skull bone, dozens of human remains and personal items believed to belong to the college student, who's been missing for almost 46 years, authorities announced on Thursday.

The Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office said on Facebook a special agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been searching the car since Wednesday with help from its criminal investigations division.

They found "approximately 50 different skeletal remains to include a partial skull bone which will all be sent to the GBI crime lab for further analysis," the post said.

Clinkscales, a 22-year-old student at Auburn University in Alabama, was last seen on January 27, 1976, when he left work in his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, which is in Troup County, near the state line, to go back to school.

The drive should have taken less than an hour, but he never arrived.

Kyle Clinkscales was 22 when he disappeared on his way back to college.

