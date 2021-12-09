Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of baby daughter

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a "healthy baby girl," according to the UK's Press Association. The baby was born on Thursday morning at a London hospital.

The Johnsons had announced in July that they were expecting a second child in December.

Carrie Johnson wrote at the time that she had suffered a miscarriage at the start of this year. "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas," she wrote, referring to a child who is born following a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.

