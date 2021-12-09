Boris and Carrie Johnson announce birth of baby daughter

By Sebastian Shukla, CNN

Updated 5:46 AM ET, Thu December 9, 2021

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson arrive for the G7 Summit In Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11, 2021.
London (CNN)UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of a "healthy baby girl," according to the UK's Press Association. The baby was born on Thursday morning at a London hospital.

The Johnsons had announced in July that they were expecting a second child in December.
Carrie Johnson wrote at the time that she had suffered a miscarriage at the start of this year. "Hoping for our rainbow baby this Christmas," she wrote, referring to a child who is born following a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.
    The couple already have a son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April last year.
      They were married in a secret wedding at Westminster Cathedral in London in May this year.
        Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer tweeted his congratulations to the Johnsons, adding: "Wishing your family health and happiness."