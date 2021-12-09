Cyclist Mark Cavendish and family 'extremely distressed' following aggravated burglary

(CNN)British cyclist Mark Cavendish says he was attacked by four masked men in his home last month.
According to Essex Police, the group of armed men stole a Luis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches from Cavendish's home.
A police statement said that no members of Cavendish's family sustained serious, physical injuries from the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning of November 27, but added that they were "understandably left incredibly shaken."
Cavendish, who earlier this year equaled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 stage wins in the Tour de France, said: "As I'm sure you will understand, this incident has left our family extremely distressed -- not just myself and [wife] Peta but our children as well, who feared for their lives and are now struggling with the after-effects.
"No one should have to experience the sort of violence and threats made against us, let alone this happening in a family home -- a place where everyone should feel safe.
"The items taken are simply material goods and our priority at the moment is to make sure we all recover from the incident as a family, and we know this is likely to take some time.
"We would like to place on record our thanks to Essex Police for a really quick response and the professionalism and the focus they are clearly putting into the investigation."
Last month, 36-year-old Cavendish was forced to abandon the Six Days of Ghent competition following a crash.
He was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Belgium and had returned home to continue his recovery.
"This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash whilst competing, which was well publicized," said Detective Inspector Tony Atkin of Essex Police.
"Our investigation is moving along at pace and we are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible.
"Mr. Cavendish and his wife were assaulted and threatened in their own home, in the presence of their young children, who witnessed these events. Thankfully, they are recovering, but the traumatic effect will be long standing."
Cavendish, a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has enjoyed a decorated career in road and track cycling.
He claimed his second green jersey -- awarded to the winner of the points classification -- at this year's Tour de France having been a late inclusion to the Deceuninck-Quick-Step team.
Off the back of his stellar year, which included four stage wins on the Tour, Cavendish signed a contract extension with the team earlier this week.
Essex police said that no arrests have been made following the burglary. On Wednesday, they released security camera images of people fleeing Cavendish's home on the night of the incident and urged anyone who recognizes the individuals to get in touch.