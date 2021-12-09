Jordan bows to Palestinian pressure and pulls 'sperm smuggling' film

Jerusalem (CNN) Jordan has withdrawn its entry to the Oscars after criticism that the film "Amira" was disrespectful to Palestinian prisoners and their families.

The film tells the fictional story of a 17-year-old Palestinian girl, Amira, whose father is being held as a prisoner in an Israeli jail.

She was conceived after sperm was smuggled out of prison surreptitiously, a practice that Palestinian prisoner support groups say has led to the birth of almost 100 children in the last ten years.

In the film, however, it turns out that the man she believes is her father is actually impotent, and that her mother became pregnant with the semen of an Israeli prison guard.

The film had its premiere at the Venice Biennale in September where it won two awards. But after a backlash began on social media, recent days have seen a chorus of complaints from Palestinian factions as well as from families with children conceived through 'sperm smuggling.'

