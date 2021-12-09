Sole survivor of India helicopter crash fights for his life as country mourns victims

New Delhi (CNN) The only survivor of a helicopter crash that killed 13 people including India's top military official is on life support, officials said Thursday, as the nation mourned the victims and investigations into the incident continued.

Group Capt. Varun Singh is in a "critical but stable" condition, according to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

"Every effort is being made to save him," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh told India's Parliament Thursday before the legislature observed a moment of silence for the victims.

Group Capt. Singh is being treated at the Military Hospital in the town of Wellington in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where the helicopter crash took place Wednesday.

India's Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 other military personnel died in the incident.

