Most parents still have concerns about safety of Covid-19 vaccines for children, survey finds

(CNN) Most parents still have concerns about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines for children, and about three in 10 say that they will "definitely not" vaccinate their children against Covid-19, according a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Vaccine uptake has slowed among adolescents ages 12 to 17 in recent months. Only about half of parents say that their child in this age group has received at least one dose of vaccine, a share that has changed little since the fall, KFF found.

And among parents of younger children ages 5 to 11, about 29% say that their child has already been vaccinated or will be "right away." But another third of parents of children in this age group say that they want to "wait and see" before vaccinating their child against Covid-19.

The latest KFF survey was conducted for two weeks in mid-November among a nationally representative sample of parents with children under the age of 18 in their household. The survey was conducted before the Omicron variant was detected and did not capture how this news may have affected views.

While most parents say that becoming infected with Covid-19 poses a bigger risk to their children than getting vaccinated, it's clear that questions remain. Only about half of parents say that they are confident that Covid-19 vaccines are safe for adolescents and only about 44% of parents say the same for younger children, compared to about two-thirds (64%) who say the vaccine is safe for adults.

Read More