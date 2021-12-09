CNN 10 - December 10, 2021

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
- The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
December 10, 2021
BLURBS
1. In what island nation did Mount Semeru erupt last week, covering villages with ash and prompting the evacuation of people who lived miles away?
2. During what war was the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division activated, producing the "Band of Brothers" whose last surviving officer passed away recently?
3. According to American government officials, what country is moving twice as fast as the U.S. to develop its capabilities in space?
4. In protest of China's alleged human rights abuses, the U.S. government announced what specific kind of boycott of the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics?
5. December 7, 2021 marked the 80th anniversary of what historic event, which triggered U.S. involvement in World War II?
6. What continent, which has the highest average elevation on Earth, recently witnessed a total solar eclipse?
7. The leaders of what two countries held a high-stakes call this week to discuss a tense situation in Ukraine?
8. China has unveiled five new national parks, in part to conserve what animal, whose numbers have increased to around 1,800 in the wild?
9. Name China's second-largest property developer, a company that has defaulted on its debts and is threatening to hamper the world's second-largest economy.
10. What color, according to the Pantone Color Institute, has been chosen for its "joyous attitude" and "creative spirit" to represent 2022?
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10