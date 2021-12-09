CNN 10 - December 10, 2021

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

December 10, 2021

BLURBS

1. In what island nation did Mount Semeru erupt last week, covering villages with ash and prompting the evacuation of people who lived miles away?

2. During what war was the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division activated, producing the "Band of Brothers" whose last surviving officer passed away recently?

3. According to American government officials, what country is moving twice as fast as the U.S. to develop its capabilities in space?

Read More