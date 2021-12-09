It’s no surprise to us over here at Underscored that Lululemon is tops when it comes to workout wear. Our go-to brand for leggings, tanks, exercise headbands and even yoga mats, Lululemon is a perennial favorite for two big reasons — product consistency and overall excellent quality.

Not surprisingly, you readers feel the same! In 2021, we saw you buying some of our favorite Lulu products again and again, from all the Align stuff (tanks, shorts, leggings…oh my!) to a double-strap face mask that is superb for exercising. Need more proof you readers are just like us? More than 35% of your orders were for items in black or heathered black. Yep, sounds about right. Check out the Lululemon products Underscored readers loved most in 2021 below.

Lululemon Align Tank ($58; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align Tank Lululemon

If you haven’t experienced Lululemon’s buttery-soft Align fabric dubbed “Nulu,” we’re here to tell you it’s worth the price of entry. And our readers agree! The best part of Nulu? It literally feels like you’re wearing nothing at all, which is a major selling point for this lightweight tank that has a built-in shelf bra with removable cups. Available in a whopping 28 colors and patterns, the tank comes in sizes 0 to 14.

Lululemon The Reversible Mat ($88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon The Reversible Mat Lululemon

What was the Underscored best overall yoga mat winner? This Reversible Mat, that’s what! Dual-sided, the mat features a smooth/sticky side that’s coated with polyurethane, making it perfect for sweatier workouts, whereas the other side boasts a textured natural rubber that provides loads of traction. Beyond that, though, we (and you readers!) also loved that the mat is slightly oversized and provides ample cushion given its 5-millimeter thickness. The hardest part is picking which of the 12 colors best suits you.

Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short ($58; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Speed Up Low-Rise Lined Short Lululemon

Runners, meet your new favorite short. Lightweight and lined, the Speed Ups have an extra-wide waistband and three easy-access pockets for storing all the necessities. Available in 22 colors and patterns, two lengths (2.5 and 4 inches) and sizes 0 to 14, the designed-for-running shorts are sweat-wicking, too.

Lululemon Double-Strap Face Mask, 3-Pack ($28; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Double-Strap Face Mask, 3-Pack Lululemon

While working out with a mask on isn’t our favorite thing, finding an exercise mask that feels great on makes the whole situation a lot easier to bear. And that’s exactly what this double-strap mask is. Smooth on the skin, sweat-wicking and quick-drying, the four-way stretch mask also stays put thanks to having not one, but two adjustable straps. The three-pack set comes in two different colorways.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop (starting at $88; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop Lululemon

If you know, you know: Align leggings are simply the best. Sooooo soft, the aforementioned Nulu fabric is designed for yoga — but don’t worry, it’s great for everything from Pilates and the Peloton to running errands and napping on the couch. The pant’s high, flat waistband gently pulls you in without pinching, and it has a pocket for storing cards or keys. Available in up to 29 colors and patterns, three crop lengths (17, 21 and 23 inches) and sizes 0 to 14, the leggings will be your go-to for pretty much every activity going forward.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant (starting at $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant Lululemon

Boasting all the same great details as the High-Rise Crop, the Pant comes in three longer lengths — 25, 28 and 31 inches — ensuring that even the tallest among us have covered ankles this winter.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short (starting at $58; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short Lululemon

Fear not, Lululemon has thought of everything, and now the beloved Align comes in a bike short, too. Available in four different lengths — from an ultra-short 4 inches to a just-above-the-knee 10 inches — the shorts offer ample tummy coverage thanks to the wide, high-rise waistband that has a hidden pocket for storing keys or cards.

Lululemon Fringe Fighter Headband Nulu ($18; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Fringe Fighter Headband Nulu Lululemon

We never have to blow wispy flyaways out of our faces again, thanks to this extra-wide headband that is not only sweat-wicking, but also absorbent. With more than 300 positive reviews from Lululemon shoppers, the reversible headband is a officially a workout must-have.

Lululemon No-Show Dry Shampoo (starting at $9, originally starting at $18; lululemon.com)

Lululemon No-Show Dry Shampoo Lululemon

The product we all need in our workout arsenal? This dry shampoo that sprays on invisible, is aluminum-free and smells delicious to boot. Beloved by our readers, the dry shampoo can be sprayed onto the scalp post-workout, reducing the appearance of oily, greasy hair, so you can head straight to your next task of the day. It’s available in a 2.4-ounce travel size and an 8.3-ounce full size.

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon ($118; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Define Jacket Luon Lululemon

One of Lululemon’s longtime bestsellers, the Define jacket is the perfect layering piece — something you throw on over your tank, but that can easily slip under a puffer when the temperatures dip. With more than 2,800 positive reviews from Lulu shoppers, the jacket is a fan favorite because it’s breathable, stretchy and curve-hugging thanks to its supportive fit. We love the thumbholes, cuffins and the zippered front pockets that keep your stuff safe.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight (starting at $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight Lululemon

The OG of Lululemon leggings, the Wunders are a cult favorite with more than 4,000 positive reviews for a reason! Meant for training (hard!), these high-rise tights are super breathable, sweat-wicking and fast-drying, so you don’t feel soaked after a major workout. Comprised of the brand’s Everlux fabric, the pants have a cool, sleek feel on the inside, with a softer, brushed feeling on the outside.