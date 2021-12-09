New Zealand plans to ban smoking for the next generation

(CNN) New Zealand plans to outlaw smoking for the next generation so they will never be legally able to buy tobacco in the country.

Under proposed new legislation, the legal age of 18 for buying tobacco will be raised progressively, Associate Health Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall said at a news conference Thursday.

"We want to make sure young people never start smoking so we will make it an offence to sell or supply smoked tobacco products to new cohorts of youth," she said. "People aged 14 when the law comes into effect will never be able to legally purchase tobacco."

The government plans to put the bill before Parliament in 2022 as part of a campaign to reduce the prevalence of smoking in the community to less than 5% by 2025.

According to government data, 13.4% of New Zealand's adult population are classified as smokers. That's down from 18.2% in 2011/12.

