Dozens killed in Mexico road accident

Mexico City (CNN) At least 49 people were killed when a trailer collided with a truck and overturned in southern Mexico on Thursday, with most of the victims believed to be migrants, according to local authorities.

The Civil Protection service of Chiapas state, which borders Guatemala, said at least 58 people were injured in the accident, three of them seriously.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said some of the people who died included foreign nationals.

"My condolences to the victims and affected families. In communication with the State Government and Civil Protection. We make contact with the foreign ministries of the affected countries," Ebrard wrote on Twitter.