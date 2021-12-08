NASA to launch new x-ray telescope designed to unravel mysteries of black holes

(CNN) We're about to get a new perspective on some of the most extreme objects in the universe. In the early morning hours of December 9, NASA will launch its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission, or IXPE, to measure X-rays released by black holes and neutron stars.

The satellite is scheduled to launch around 1 a.m. ET Thursday morning aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Live coverage of the launch will be available on NASA TV and the agency's website.

The spacecraft, which is the collaborative effort of NASA and the Italian Space Agency, carries three telescopes. While IXPE isn't as big as NASA's Chandra X-ray observatory, it is the first space observatory of its kind. The satellite will be able to see an often overlooked aspect of cosmic ray sources called polarization.

Advances in X-ray astronomy

"The launch of IXPE marks a bold and unique step forward for X-ray astronomy," said Martin Weisskopf, IXPE's principal investigator, in a statement. "IXPE will tell us more about the precise nature of cosmic X-ray sources than we can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum alone."

