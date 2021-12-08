Police in Texas are searching for a suspect after mall shooting leaves one injured and shoppers are forced to shelter-in-place

(CNN) Police in Texas are searching for a suspect after one person was shot at a mall in Killeen on Tuesday evening, forcing shoppers to shelter-in-place.

Police received a call around 7:17 p.m. about a disturbance at Killeen Mall and as officers arrived, they were told one person had been shot, Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said.

Killeen is in central Texas, nearly 70 miles north of Austin.

The injured person was airlifted to a local hospital and is stable, according to Kimble.

Police said there was "a lot of chaos" in the mall at the time of the shooting, and they issued a shelter-in-place order.

