Montana asks for federal protection of many of its grizzly bears to be lifted. This would allow hunting for first time in decades

(CNN) Montana's governor is seeking to end protections for some grizzlies, a move that -- if approved by federal officials -- could allow hunting of the bears for the first time in decades.

According to a news release from Gov. Greg Gianforte , he believes the number of bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE), in the northwest part of the state, has surpassed recovery goals. Gianforte says it is time for the state to manage the bears.

"With the grizzly bear recovered, keeping the species listed under the Endangered Species Act will only continue to impact communities, farmers and ranchers, and recreationists around the state," he said. "It also limits Montana's options when it comes to dealing with conflict bears."

The state announced it will be petitioning the US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) to remove protections for grizzly bears in the NCDE. The move is being met with opposition from some groups.

Aside from the NCDE, the majority population of grizzlies in Montana reside in two other ecosystems: the Greater Yellowstone and Cabinet-Yaak, according to FWS.