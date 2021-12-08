(CNN) Authorities searching for a Georgia college student who's been missing for more than 45 years got a big break after his car was found in an Alabama creek -- along with his wallet, ID card and suspected human remains.

Kyle Clinkscales, a student at Auburn University , was last seen on the night of January 27, 1976, when he left his hometown of LaGrange, Georgia, to drive to back to campus in his 1974 Ford Pinto, said Troup County, Georgia, Sheriff James Woodruff at a Wednesday news conference, a day after the discovery.

Kyle Clinksdale's white Ford Pinto was found this week in an Alabama creek.

The 22-year-old never arrived at the Alabama school and neither he nor the car were seen again -- until, perhaps, now.

"For 45 years, we have searched for Kyle and his car. We have followed hundreds of leads and never really had anything substantial develop from those leads," Woodruff said.

He said they've drained lakes and conducted numerous searches in hopes of finding Clinkscales.

