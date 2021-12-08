James Brown said the CIA spied on him. The CIA won't say

(CNN) James Brown did a lot of living in his 73 years. He threw knuckleballs from the pitcher's mound and hard left jabs in the boxing ring. He survived beatings from an uncle and a near-electrocution by sadistic White men in the Jim Crow South. He was the Godfather of Soul, the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, a drug user and a domestic abuser whose death in 2006 remains mysterious today . And, according to Brown himself, he was spied on by the Central Intelligence Agency.

Brown made this extraordinary claim about two years before his death. It barely registered in the public consciousness. But it mattered then and it matters now, if indeed it's true, because the CIA is forbidden by its charter from domestic spying on Americans. And if the CIA spied on Brown in other countries, it would certainly qualify as newsworthy.

In March 2021, CNN sued the CIA under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain any files it has on Brown. The case is pending, with a judge's ruling anticipated in 2022. In keeping with its longstanding practice, the CIA said in July it could neither confirm nor deny having records on Brown. In October, the agency said in a court filing that disclosing whether it has records on Brown could "cause serious damage to U.S. national security."

My search for Brown's secrets began in 2017, when a woman named Jacque Hollander called me and said Brown and his third wife, Adrienne, had been murdered. As strange as her claims were, I found evidence that raised disturbing questions about the two deaths. CNN published my investigative series in 2019.

One year later, the Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Atlanta began looking into James Brown's death. On November 8, in response to my request under the Georgia Open Records Act, the DA's office sent me an internal memo that signaled prosecutors may end the inquiry with no further action. In the memo dated October 28, Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love wrote to District Attorney Fani Willis that "there is an insufficient basis for the initiation of a Grand Jury investigation into the death of Mr. Brown." I don't know what investigators did for the last 22 months, or whether Willis accepted Love's recommendation to close the case. Her spokesman has not returned phone calls or emails.

Shortly after the CNN series was published, I found a surprising passage in Brown's 2005 book "I Feel Good: A Memoir of a Life of Soul." It's well-known that in 1968, after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Brown helped prevent rioting in Boston and Washington. But after that, Brown said in the book, his career took an odd turn.

James Brown performed at Boston Garden on April 5, 1968, the day after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

"There was a lot of suspicion, especially among the national police, the FBI, and the CIA about this so-called display of 'Black Power' on my part," Brown wrote, with co-author Marc Eliot. "Their thinking went something along the lines of, if he could stop a riot...he could just as easily start one. From that moment I knew I was put under national security surveillance...I could sense them watching me, spying on me, staking out my home."

I can't find a single news story about this allegation, perhaps because Brown's assertion in the same paragraph that "they were able to see me through TV" with "some kind of special reverse X-rays or something" made him sound as if he were imagining things. Eliot, Brown's co-author, told me he put Brown's claim in the book even though he doubted it was true. He declined to share his interview tapes with CNN.

But the more I examine Brown's claim about surveillance, the more plausible it becomes. In interviews, State Department cables, Congressional testimony, and an examination of his interactions with the White House through eight presidencies, what emerges is a little-known picture of James Brown's American experience. He was a Black man who loved his country and sometimes had reason to wonder whether it loved him back. After years of exploring his life and death, I find it possible to believe two things at once:

1. James Brown was paranoid.

2. That does not mean all his suspicions were wrong.

'The most important Black man in America?'

Around the time he fell under "national security surveillance," as his book would allege, Brown caught the eye of a sitting president. Documents from the Lyndon Johnson presidential library show that on April 24, 1968, a suggested guest list for an upcoming state dinner included Brown, who was described as a "Negro soul singer" who "went on TV in Washington to try and stop the looting."

Brown did indeed attend dinner at the White House in May 1968, sitting at President Johnson's table along with Senator Alan Bible and the entertainer Bob Hope. It was a fraught moment in American history, just after King's assassination and just before that of Senator Robert Kennedy, with the government fighting the Viet Cong overseas and an army of dissidents at home. Prominent Americans could be assets to the government—as Brown was when he played for American troops in Vietnam that year—or perceived liabilities, if they raised their voices in protest.

At the time, as Congressional investigations would later find, the CIA was working hand-in-hand with the FBI to sabotage two groups that were considered threats to national security: leftist antiwar protesters and Black militant factions. (The CIA declined to comment for this story and did not answer any questions on a detailed list I sent.) One stated goal of these operations, according to a 1968 FBI document later uncovered by the Church Committee, was to "prevent the rise of a 'messiah' who could 'unify and electrify' the movement" of Black nationalism.

President George W. Bush hosted Brown at the White House in 2001. Brown also kept up a friendly correspondence with Bush's father, the first President Bush.

After the murder of King in 1968, James Brown was one such candidate. That August he released the single "Say It Loud—I'm Black and I'm Proud." In early 1969, Brown appeared on the cover of LOOK magazine, alongside this question: "Is he the most important black man in America?"

Brown understood how power worked. Bad things could happen to prominent Black men in the '60s and '70s who displeased the government. King endured a vicious campaign of FBI harassment. So did the civil-rights leader Stokely Carmichael, who left for Africa in 1968 after his mother received a threatening phone call from someone associated with the FBI. (I sent a list of questions to the FBI's national press office for this story, but I received no answers. A spokesperson told me to "check the existing FOIA vault and send any additional requests to FOIA.") In 1969, the young Black Panther Fred Hampton was shot to death in his bed by Chicago police. The police said they were serving a warrant for illegal weapons, but Hampton's death has been called a " cold-blooded assassination ."

Brown was a pragmatist, not a partisan. And so, despite a prior endorsement of the liberal Hubert Humphrey's bid for the presidency in 1968, Brown kept up a friendship with President Richard Nixon, a conservative Republican. But this apparently didn't keep the government out of his affairs.

"It has been brought to my attention that investigators, from which department they have yet to state, have been searching and checking my equipment looking for drugs (supposedly) used or associated with some of my former employees," Brown wrote in a letter received by the Nixon White House in 1972. "I consider this disrespect not only to my attorneys but myself as well." Brown's letter was forwarded to the Justice Department. It's not clear what happened after that.

During this time, according to RJ Smith's book "The One: The Life and Music of James Brown," US Marshal James F. Palmer frequently accompanied Brown on his travels. Palmer visited the White House with Brown. No one from Brown's entourage seemed to know why Palmer traveled with Brown, or who was paying him. Palmer died in 2019 . But his daughter Crystal Palmer told me in an interview that Palmer and Brown were friends. She said that when Brown was in the hospital in 2006 before he died, Brown's manager, Charles Bobbit, called the former federal agent to let him know.

In 1975, Senator Frank Church convened the Select Committee to Study Governmental Operations with Respect to Intelligence Activities. Examining nearly 800 witnesses and more than 100,000 pages of documents, the Church Committee uncovered "substantial wrongdoing" by the US intelligence community, including the CIA.

The Church Committee also scrutinized an arm of the IRS called the Special Service Staff, which, according to Senator Church, "had the task of investigating political activists" who would be "punished by the IRS for their political views." Before the SSS was abolished in 1973, its thousands of targets included the ACLU, the National Urban League, the NAACP, and James Brown, Godfather of Soul.

Calling IRS Commissioner Donald Alexander to testify in a public hearing, Senator Church went down a list of names and asked Alexander to explain why these people—Nobel Prize winner Linus Pauling, Senators Charles Goodell and Ernest Gruening, Congressman Charles Diggs, et cetera—had been singled out by the IRS for investigation. From the transcript:

Senator Church: Well, there are other names here that are equally puzzling—writer Jimmy Breslin, rock singer James Brown—

Alexander: That would come under the rock singer category.

(General laughter.)

Alexander: There was apparently quite a concern about that. I suppose some of our people did not like rock music. Now, I share that view. I don't like rock music. But I don't think it has anything to do with tax enforcement or tax administration.