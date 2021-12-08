A Black museum plans to melt down Charlottesville Robert E. Lee statue to create new art

(CNN) A statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee that stood in the heart of Charlottesville, Virginia, for almost a century will be melted down into bronze ingots that will be used to create new public art.

"I think the goal for us when we started this process was to take something that has been traumatic in our community, a symbol of racism, and turn it into something that can cause our community to heal," the center's Executive Director Andrea Douglas told CNN.

Douglas said the center will work with the community to find out what people want in their public spaces and then commission the new artwork.

"We are hoping that this process will be the complete antithesis to the process that put the [Lee] statue in our community to being with," she said.