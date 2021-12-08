Protests held at Boise State after professor says at conference that men, not women, should be recruited into fields like medicine and law

(CNN) Hundreds of protestors demonstrated at Boise State University in Idaho over the weekend following comments made at a conference by a professor who said men should be prioritized for fields of study such as engineering, medicine and law.

BSU political science professor Scott Yenor made disparaging remarks about women and spoke critically of feminism at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida, on October 31 in a speech titled "The Family Form that Nations Need."

"Every effort made must be made not to recruit women into engineering, but rather to recruit and demand more of men who become engineers," Yenor said. "Ditto for med school, and the law, and every trade."

CNN has reached out to Yenor for comment but has not heard back.

In response to the attention the video received recently on social media, Yenor said on Twitter that "making special efforts to recruit women into fields where they don't seem to want to be" should be stopped, and he denied wanting to prevent women from obtaining those professions.

Read More