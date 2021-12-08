Atletico Madrid beats Porto in bad-tempered clash to advance in the Champions League

(CNN) Atletico Madrid beat Porto 3-1 in a bad-tempered clash to steal a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Three players were shown red cards during Tuesday's match as the two sides squared up on multiple occasions, with Atleti's eventual win moving the team off the bottom of Group B at the beginning of the evening and above Porto into second place.

Diego Simeone's side has been far from its intense best in the Champions League this season, winning just two of its six group stage matches, but was able to find a performance just when 'El Cholo' needed it the most.

"I've been at this club for 10 years and the team always ends up exciting me even more than it has in the previous 10 years," Simeone told Marca

"The difficulties, that we didn't have three central defenders out of four, but there are players with few minutes who are important to us because of the quality of their minutes.

Read More