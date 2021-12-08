Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Yes, it’s already time to start checking everyone off your holiday shopping list again. And this year, thanks to a deteriorated global supply chain, you’re going to want to add presents to your cart as soon as possible to avoid shipping delays.

To help you find the best gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. So whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.

Gifts for Dad

Sondiko Butane Torch ($20.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch

For all his grilling adventures, get Dad this handheld butane torch so he can add a little fiery flair to anything from a rack of ribs to a crème brûlée.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Amazon Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

If you can’t tug at his heartstrings but you still want your dad to cry this holiday season, try giving him this hot sauce from Truff. Made from chili peppers, agave nectar and black truffle, this sauce is equal parts complex, spicy and delicious.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

The perfect gift for the forgetful Dad, Apple AirTags allow you to find anything you’ve lost with surprising accuracy. Attach one to your keys, wallet, laptop, TV remote or anything else he’s prone to losing. Just be sure to stock up on accessories too, because AirTags don’t come with any way to attach onto items.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle

Whether your dad is always on the go or always working at his desk, make sure he stays hydrated with this Yeti Rambler water bottle. Featuring dual-wall vacuum insulation, his water will stay ice cold all day. This bottle was our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, and you can even customize it so it’s extra special for your dad.

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Hello Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

If you want to give him a gift he’ll put to good use, there’s nothing better than Tushy’s bidet attachment. It’s simple to install and use, plus it’s adjustable so he can get a perfect clean every time.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation ($174.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirPods 3rd Generation

Apple’s brand new AirPods are here. Sure to be one of the most popular gifts this year, be sure to snag your upgraded buds before they’re gone. The new headphones from Apple bring upgrades from the second-generation AirPods, while still undercutting the pricey AirPods Pro.

Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book ($11.15; amazon.com)

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

If you’re looking for a personalized, heartfelt gift, this one will have your dad in tears in no time. This fill-in-the-blank book lets you write about why your dad is so great in your own words.

History by Mail Six-Month Subscription (starting at $40; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods History by Mail Six-Month Subscription

If your dad is a history buff, he’ll love this subscription that will send him replications of historical letters. He’ll get an inside look at correspondences from Einstein, FDR, Rosa Parks and more.

New Balance 574v2 ($79.99; newbalance.com)

New Balance New Balance

Dad shoes get a bad reputation, but you can give him an upgrade with these stylish New Balance sneakers.

Gifts for husband

Carhartt Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket

This durable jacket from Carhartt not only keeps you warm with its heavyweight cotton duck material, but it also features six pockets so you can keep everything you need with you.

GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair ($65; rei.com)

REI GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair

Whether it’s in the backyard, at the park or around the campfire, this portable rocking chair will let him relax in luxury.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail 3-Month Subscription ($135; shakerandspoon.com)

Shaker & Spoon Shaker & Spoon Monthly Cocktail Box

If your husband likes to enjoy a tasty cocktail, he’ll love this subscription from Shaker & Spoon. Each month he’ll get a box featuring all the ingredients (minus the alcohol) and directions to make interesting, complex and delicious themed cocktails.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece ($55; nike.com)

Nike Nike Sportswear Club Fleece

Everyone deserves to stay cozy this winter, so give his old sweatpants an upgrade with these pants from Nike.

Cariuma Oca High ($129; cariuma.com)

Cariuma Cariuma Oca High

If your man is in desperate need of some new sneakers, check out these high-tops from Cariuma, which plants two trees for every pair of shoes you buy.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug ($24.95; hydroflask.com)

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug

Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, this insulated mug from Hydro Flask will never leave his side.

Solo Stove Yukon ($469.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon

If your hubby wants to spend more time in the backyard, this fire pit from Solo Stove is a must-have. Plus, it burns super clean, so there’s nearly no smoke, and comes in multiple sizes to fit any backyard or adventure. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.

Gifts for boyfriend

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($23.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

There’s nothing like having a pot of cold brew ready in the fridge, so make it easy on him with this beautiful cold brew coffee maker from Hario. The winner of our best cold brew coffee pots of 2021, it’s easy to use, brews delicious coffee and is one of the cheapest ones we tested.

Beer Blanket 6-Pack ($39; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Beer Blanket 6-Pack

His beers deserve to be cozy this winter too, so bundle them up with these beer blankets. And with this six-pack, he can always snag his favorite design or share with his friends.

Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe ($97.50, originally $130; gravityblankets.com)

Gravity Blankets Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe

Some guys need to be reminded to treat themselves every now and then, so this holiday season make sure he gets enough rest and relaxation with this weighted fleece robe from Gravity Blankets.

Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots ($189.95; rei.com)

REI Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots

We all know boyfriends don’t always have the best fashion sense. Spruce up his closet a bit with these timeless Blundstone Chelsea boots.

Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket ($199; rei.com)

REI Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

Keep him warm this winter with this incredibly versatile, packable puffy jacket from Patagonia. Featuring synthetic insulation and built from recycled materials, this will be his go-to jacket for years to come.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator

It’s football season, and if he’s spending countless hours on the couch with a beer in his hand, this can insulator from Yeti is an essential for Sundays. Plus, you can even customize this insulator for a more personal touch.

Baboon To The Moon Baboon Go-Bag Small

If your boyfriend is ready to travel again, check out this fun bag from Baboon to the Moon. Featuring a ballistic shell material that’s water- and rip-proof, this small duffel is TSA-approved as a personal item and even has convertible backpack straps so he can keep his hands free while carrying it around.

Chili Infused Maple Syrup Trio ($27; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Chili Infused Maple Syrup Trio

Add some spice to his life with these chili-infused maple syrups. Featuring habanero, chipotle and ghost pepper flavors, they’re the perfect addition to his next plate of chicken and waffles.

Gifts for grandfather

Original Casper Pillow ($65; casper.com)

Amazon Casper Original Sleep Pillow

A good night’s sleep is a priceless present, so this year help out your grandfather and get him the incredibly comfortable Casper pillow. Built with a fluffy and supportive filling and a breathable weave to keep him cool, he’ll never go back to a plain old pillow again.

Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Subscription ($60; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Subscription

Take your grandpa on a world tour through coffee with this subscription from Atlas Coffee Club. Each month he’ll get a bag of beans from a different country around the world, along with a card that includes tasting notes, brewing instructions and even some coffee history of the country the beans come from.

Cool Stones Whiskey Stones Gift Set ($24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cool Stones Whiskey Stones Gift Set

Whiskey stones are always a safe bet around the holidays, and this set comes with two gorgeous glasses, eight stones, tongs, two coasters and a pouch, all kept neatly in an elegant wooden box.

Storyworth ($89, originally $99; storyworth.com)

Storyworth Storyworth

A great gift for any grandparent, Storyworth is a service that will send your grandfather a question every week that will prompt a story from his life. Then, after one year Storyworth collects all those tales and turns them into a beautifully bound book. Check out our full review of the service here.

Nordstrom Ugg Ascot Slippers

Keep his feet comfy and cozy with these fluffy wool slippers from Ugg. Plus, with a leather exterior and rubber sole, these slippers can be worn by him in the morning when he gets the mail.

Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, 4-Pack ($35; rastellis.com)

Rastelli's Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, 4-Pack

There’s nothing quite like a delicious home-cooked meal, so whether your grandpa is a top-notch home chef or you want to cook for him this year, try out these salmon filets from the meat delivery service Rastelli’s. We tried it ourselves and it was legitimately some of the best salmon we’ve ever tasted.

Easy-to-Flip BBQ Skewer Rack ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Easy-to-Flip BBQ Skewer Rack

Upgrade grandpa’s BBQ setup with this nifty skewer rack. It holds six kebabs and flips them all at once to help him get an even cook every time.