Best Buy iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on a Roomba i6 robotic vacuum at Best Buy. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, this powerful robo vac boasts 10 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock and charge on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $379.99, down from about $550 and Best Buy’s lowest price of the season, this robo vac will likely sell out quickly.

Amazon Smart Thermostat ($47.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Smart Thermostat

Amazon has unveiled yet another smart home product to add to your personal ecosystem. The Amazon Smart Thermostat made in partnership with Honeywell was already one of the least expensive devices of its kind, and now, it’s even cheaper — buy the version without a C-wire adapter for $12 off or the version with a C-wire adapter for $22 off, both all-time low prices. As with Amazon’s other devices, this thermostat has Alexa built-in for ease of control, and it works to save you money by reducing your energy usage.

Vitamix Vitamix Certified Reconditioned Explorian Series Blender

If you’re a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Vitamix is mixing things up with a 48-hour deal on a Certified Reconditioned Explorian Series blender, along with all the necessary accessories like additional full-size containers. This particular 64-ounce model has a low-profile so it can easily fit in cabinets, and it’s ideal for blending medium to large batches. With Vitamix’s variable speed control, adjust the speed with a simple dial to create various textures while stainless steel blades and a high-performance motor pulverize any food in their path.

Solo Stove Bonfire ($244.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Bonfire

When it comes to outdoor fire pits, you can’t beat the quality of Solo Stove, and today only, the brand is offering some extra savings on the fan-favorite Bonfire to help you get those marshmallows roasting. For $244.99, down from the original $349.99, you can get this smokeless portable fire pit with a 360-degree Airflow Design made to ensure even heating. The Bonfire is also made from stainless steel for added durability and requires minimal cleanup when you’re done using it.

Life is Good Life is Good

Life is good, but this sale on Life Is Good apparel and accessories makes life even better. Take 25% off sitewide, plus free shipping and guaranteed delivery by Christmas. This deal lasts through Dec. 19, but that doesn’t mean you should waste any time adding some optimistic tees, caps and more to your cart.

More deals to shop

• Layer up with effective base layers and insulated jackets, all up to 70% off at Backcountry right now.

• There’s nothing like a warm cup of tea when you come in from the cold, and now you can gift that simple pleasure with up to 30% off Tea Forte gifts on Amazon.

• Top off your winter looks with a standout new coat: Jackets and puffers are now up to 50% off on Urban Outfitters.

• Welly’s super-cute first aid kits are currently up to 25% off over at Target — just add the items to your cart to see the discount.

• All sweaters are buy one, get one free at Men’s Wearhouse right now, so it’s a great time to stock up for winter.

• Coleman’s inflatable hot tub is perfect for pretending like it’s apres-ski hour, even if it’s just in your backyard.

• Anker headphones are known for great quality at an accessible price point — and that just got lower with up to 33% off on Amazon.

• Take up to 75% off men’s trousers, shirts, and more during Jachs NY’s Holiday Sale.

• Bidet toilet seats are getting more and more popular, and today, Brondell models are up to 37% off over at Woot!.

• This somewhat obscure, but cult-favorite Mysterium board game is perfect for cozy winter nights in with friends, family or flatmates, and now it’s back down to its best price ever when you clip the on-page coupon.

Deals you may have missed

Free People Free People

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear, and just in time for holiday parties, the brand is gifting future you with savings on an upcoming purchase when you pick up some styles now. When you spend $150 (not hard to do with this brand) now for a limited time, Free People will email you a $100 credit to be redeemed between Dec. 15 and Jan. 8. That means if you buy someone else a gift now, you’ll get a gift of your very own for later.

NutriBullet NutriBullet

NutriBullet, maker of one of the most popular personal blenders around, is having a rare sale in time for holiday gifting. From today until Dec. 13, you’ll get 20% off the brand’s lineup of blenders with code CANDYCANE at checkout. That means all blenders, from the original NutriBullet to the larger NutriBullet Blender and the NutriBullet Immersion Blender, are all available on sale during this promotion.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is having a flash sale on cookware, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 55% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens and skillets to roasting pans. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

Target KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale at Target right now. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Stand Mixer (the smaller version of our pick for best mixer for large batches) is about $180 off, bringing the price down to $249.99 instead of $429.99. It makes a great gift for a special someone or, let’s be honest, for yourself. After all, the whirlwind baking season that is December is currently underway, and this machine will take care of your cookie batter blending and pie crust mixing so your hands are free to keep going with the dinner prep checklist.

Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike ($539, originally $999; walmart.com)

Walmart Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

This at-home Echelon is worth a look if you’re still not sure about going back to the spin studio and perhaps a little wary of the much higher price tag on the Peloton. While not as low as its Black Friday price tag, $539 still means solid savings on the smart cycle. Plus, the Echelon membership comes with the ability to connect to live and on-demand fitness classes that cover bike workouts, strength training and more.

Energizer Max AA Batteries & AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($22.97, originally $32.97; amazon.com)

CNN Energizer Max AA Batteries & AAA Batteries Combo Pack

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a combo pack of 24 Energizer Max AA Batteries and 24 AAA Batteries. These are Energizer’s longest-lasting models and they retain power for up to 10 years in storage, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 25% off Under Armour apparel. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

Sephora Sephora

Sephora has officially launched its Beauty for All Event, featuring savings for everyone, no matter what your Insider member status is. Grab 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, makeup and more. You’ll also be able to get 30% off the entire Sephora collection for added savings. If you’re not an Insider member yet, no problem — it’s easy and free to join, so sign up to take advantage of the discounts.

Truff Truff

Give the gift of truffle-flavored hot sauce now that Truff gift sets are 20% off. Use the code GIFT20 to get the Bestseller Pack, featuring the black truffle hot sauce, the white truffle hot sauce and the truffle oil, or the variety pack featuring the Hot Sauce, Hotter Sauce and white truffle Hot Sauce.

Baublebar Baublebar

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide on jewelry, baubles and other accessories. Just use the code GIFT20 to get the discount, but the sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.