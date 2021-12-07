NASA launches laser demo that could revolutionize space communication

(CNN) The use of invisible lasers in space may sound like something from science fiction, but it's real.

NASA's Laser Communications Relay Demonstration could revolutionize the way the agency communicates with future missions across the solar system.

These lasers could lead to more high-definition videos and photos from space than ever before, according to the agency.

The mission launched Tuesday at 5:19 a.m. ET as a payload aboard the US Department of Defense's Space Test Program Satellite 6 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch was rescheduled from Sunday after a leak was discovered in the Rocket-Propellant-1 ground storage system. This was repaired prior to Tuesday's launch.

Since 1958, NASA has used radio waves to communicate with its astronauts and space missions. While radio waves have a proven track record, space missions are becoming more complex and collecting more data than before.

