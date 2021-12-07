Hawaii faces life-threatening flooding after some areas of the state see more than a foot of rain in 48 hours

(CNN) Relentless rain in Hawaii has left parts of the state under the threat of "significant and life-threatening flooding," the National Weather Service in Honolulu said Monday night, with some areas already tallying more than a foot of rain over a 48-hour span.

Much of Oahu was getting hit by up to 2 inches of rain an hour Monday and another area of heavy rain is set to move through in the coming hours, which could see rainfall reaching 3 inches an hour.

"Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding and affect areas that do not usually flood," according to the NWS.

Low spots are subject to extreme runoff, which can clog bridges and culverts, exacerbating the already dangerous flooding. Landslides are also expected.

