Travis Scott denies legal liability in Astroworld Festival tragedy, court documents show

(CNN) Travis Scott denies allegations, including negligence, in lawsuits filed against him for the Astroworld Festival tragedy, according to court documents filed by Scott's attorneys and obtained by CNN.

A spokesperson for Travis Scott provided CNN with "answer" documents filed Monday on behalf of the star rapper and his record label, Cactus Jack Records, in response to allegations in six lawsuits. All six filings deny the allegations.

"Defendants generally deny the allegations set forth," stated the court documents, which requested the claims be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be brought to court again.

The family of Bharti Shahani , a 22-year-old university student who died at the festival, and representatives for Joseph Ferguson, who attended it, criticized the court filings.

Read More