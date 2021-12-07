Man recently executed for killing his wife confessed to killing his sister-in-law as well

(CNN) The Mississippi man put to death on November 17 for the 2010 murder of his wife and sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter confessed in his final days to also murdering his sister-in-law.

First Circuit District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday David Neal Cox penned a note to the DA's office that disclosed the alleged location of the body of Felicia Cox who had been missing since July of 2007. The letter was hand-delivered by the Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel two days after Cox was executed.

CPCC said Cox agreed to the confession shortly before he was executed and waived his attorney-client privilege after his death.

"Mr. Cox felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure to her family," CPCC said in a statement Tuesday.

The DA's Office said Cox had long been suspected of being responsible for Felicia Cox's disappearance.

