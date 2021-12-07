From 'Chipotle' to 'Eilish,' these are the words we mispronounced the most this year

(CNN) Words are hard. Using them properly in a sentence is one thing, but saying them out loud? Even harder. "Cheugy" doesn't even look like it should be a word!

Cheugy (adj.)

Example: "It's so cheugy of her to wear skinny jeans and Uggs. Doesn't she know it's not 2009?"

Actual pronunciation: CHOO-gee

Chipotle (noun)

Example: "I'd eat at Chipotle, but i don't feel like waiting in line for an hour just to eat a burrito."

Actual pronunciation: Chih-POHT-lay

Dalgona (noun)

Korean honeycomb candy with intricate designs that proved too difficult to trace for some contestants on "Squid Game."

Example: "There's no way I'd be able to carve an umbrella into dalgona without it cracking!"

Actual pronunciation: tal-goh-NAH (though Babbel notes some speakers "seem to produce a 'K' instead of a 'G' in the middle syllable.")

Dogecoin (noun)

A kind of cryptocurrency popularized after Elon Musk tweeted enthusiastically about it and helped increase its value.

Example: "I thought Dogecoin was a made-up currency, but its value soared to nearly $50 billion at one point this year."

Actual pronunciation: DOHJ-coin

Eilish (noun)

Half of the stage name of Grammy winner and teen sensation Billie Eilish

Example: "'Eilish' is an Irish-sounding last name, but did you know Billie's real last name is "'Eilish' is an Irish-sounding last name, but did you know Billie's real last name is O'Connell ?"

Actual pronunciation: EYE-lish -- like "stylish," NOT "eyelash."

Ever Given (noun)

The name of the oddly relatable cargo ship that became lodged in the Suez Canal for a week, inspiring countless memes and forcing a shutdown of one of the world's most significant trade routes.

Example: "I identify with the Ever Given because I, too, often get stuck in a rut and disrupt the global economy."

Actual pronunciation: EV-er GIV-en. When it first got stuck, its name was frequently misreported as "Evergreen."

Omicron (noun)

The 15th letter of the Greek alphabet -- and the identifier for a newly discovered strain of Covid-19

Example: "It's too soon to tell whether the Omicron variant causes severe illness, but Covid-19 vaccines are still the best protection against infection."

Actual pronunciation: There are a few! "AH-muh-kraan" is more popular in the US, per Babbel, and "OH-mee-kraan" is used more in the UK. The Oxford Dictionary has a whopping six different ways to pronounce it, including "oh-MY-kron." Choose your own adventure.

Shein (noun)

Example: "I just bought six tops, four skirts, two pairs of shoes and a pair of jeans from Shein for $75!"

Actual pronunciation: SHEE-in