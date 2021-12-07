Police arrest boyfriend of Florida woman who has been missing for more than a week

(CNN) Police in Florida have arrested the boyfriend of a woman who was last seen more than a week ago in an area northwest of Tampa.

Collin Scott Knapp, 30, was charged Monday with second-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of 34-year-old Kathleen Moore, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said at a news conference.

Evidence recovered in the case indicates Moore is dead, but investigators haven't found her body, officials said.

"Our hearts and prayers pour out to the family and friends of Kathleen Moore. I know you were all searching for a better resolution, and we all were, but unfortunately, this is what we have," Nocco said.

Detectives are asking Knapp to tell them where to find Moore, but he's not answering questions about her whereabouts, Nocco said.

Pasco County, Florida, investigators are searching for Kathleen Moore after arresting her boyfriend in connection with her disappearance.

