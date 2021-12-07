Decision to close Emmett Till's investigation brings no justice to his family

(CNN) Thelma Wright Edwards waited more than 65 years for someone to be held accountable for Emmett Till's murder, but her hope vanished this week.

"I pinned diapers on Emmett. I lived with him, he was like a brother to me," said Edwards of her cousin Emmett. "I have no hate in my heart, but I had hoped we could get an apology. But that didn't happen, nothing was settled. The case is closed, and we have to go on from here."

For the past four years, a controversial claim led federal officials to revisit the 1955 murder case that fueled the civil rights movement. As the investigation was officially closed on Monday, Emmett's family members said at this point they think justice for Emmett may only be in God's hands.

"We're disappointed that no one has to paid for the tragic, brutal murder of a 14-year old-boy," said Marvel Parker, executive director of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, who is married to one of Emmett's cousins. "But there's no hatred in our hearts even, because we believe what the Lord said to many: 'Vengeance is mine,' he is the righteous judge."

Her husband, Rev. Wheeler Park, was 16 years old when Emmett was killed. He said seeing his cousin being demonized left a mark on his family.

Read More