A Black man is entitled to a new trial after an all-White jury deliberated in a room filled with Confederate symbols, court says

(CNN) A Tennessee court has decided a Black man convicted of aggravated assault deserves a new trial because evidence was improperly admitted and the jury deliberated in a room filled with tributes to the Confederacy, according to court documents.

Judge James Curwood Witt Jr. said in an opinion filed last week that the room's decorations honored a Confederacy that "not only defended slavery, but endorsed it fully using dehumanizing and racist language."

Tim Gilbert, 55, was sentenced in June 2020 to six years in prison for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon after having been previously convicted of a felony, according to jail records and court documents. The charges are from a family gathering on Christmas Eve in 2018, according to court documents.

On Friday, Witt decided that Gilbert's defense provided enough evidence to show how a jury could have been influenced by symbols in the room and said, "the State failed to sufficiently rebut the presumption of prejudice." Additionally, he found that the trial court allowed a witness statement that shouldn't have been admitted.

Shortly after Gilbert's conviction, he and his attorney, Evan Baddour, filed an appeal. Tennessee Circuit Judge Stella Hargrove denied it in August 2020, court records show.

Read More