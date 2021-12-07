Teenager arrested for beheading sister as mother allegedly held victim's legs

New Delhi (CNN) A teenager has been arrested in western India for beheading his 19-year-old sister while his mother allegedly held the young woman's legs, according to police.

The victim, who got married against her parents' wishes, was two months pregnant, police told CNN Tuesday, citing her husband.

The incident happened on Sunday in Vaijapur, Maharashtra, and neither the victim nor accused have been publicly named by police.

"The girl (19) went against her parents' wishes and got married five months ago. They had a court marriage and since then she had not been in contact with her family and was living with her husband," Kailash Prajapati, a senior police official in Vaijapur, Maharashtra, told CNN.

The victim's mother and brother came to her home on Sunday, and the victim invited them inside for tea, Prajapati said.

