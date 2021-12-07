(CNN) Peter McGinn was starting to feel exhausted.

It was his last day in New York. He had an exciting four days meeting in person for the first time with friends he made online during the pandemic. They explored the bustling streets of New York City together and saw anime exhibits at the Anime NYC convention.

"During my time there, I was walking everywhere in New York City. So, I personally just thought that I was just exhausted from doing a lot of walking, not a lot of sleep, eating pretty poorly," McGinn said. "I thought that was all just catching up to me."

McGinn didn't think twice about his fatigue until he returned home to Minnesota on November 22. Later that day he received a group text from someone he spent time with in New York. They texted to the group that they had Covid-19.

McGinn took a rapid at-home test the next day. He tested positive.