Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel ($14.99; amazon.com)

Readers continue to love Goshi’s exfoliating shower towel, which gently removes dry skin and will make you want to toss your old loofah in the trash.

Head Lightz Beanie With Light ($25; amazon.com)

This Oprah-recommended beanie will keep you toasty and safe while running, biking, or simply reading at night. The hat is machine washable and comes in 12 colors.

Bonne Maman 2021 Advent Calendar ($64; amazon.com)

It’s not too late to treat yourself to this delicious advent calendar, which comes with 24 adorable Bonne Maman mini jams in flavors like sweet orange and raspberry rose. (Shop more delightful advent calendars right here.)

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

With its breathable fabric, ergonomic design and superior light blockage, Mavogel’s mask is easily the best sleep mask of the year.

Kona Safe/Clean Grill Brush ($19.95, originally $21.95; amazon.com)

Kona’s brush features a bristle-free design, meaning there’s no chance of tiny metal bits getting caught in your grill. It’d make a great, low-key gift for the grill master in your life!

A Game of Cat and Mouth by Exploding Kittens ($13.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

From mad geniuses behind Exploding Kittens comes this portable pinball-inspired game, complete with “human-powered Kitty Paw Flickers” that catapult balls through a giant rainbow cat mouth.

Esarora Ice Roller ($17.99; amazon.com)

We love using this best-selling ice roller to soothe everything from sore muscles to puffy eyes.

Verilux HappyLight Luxe LED Therapy Lamp ($68.98, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Fight back against the tyranny of 4 p.m. sunsets with a light therapy lamp, which research shows can be helpful in boosting your mood after dark. Verilux makes our pick for the best light therapy lamp of the year thanks to its slim design and thoughtful user controls.

Swedish Dishcloth Cellulose Sponge Cloths ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Make post-holiday party cleanup easier on the environment and your wallet with these eco-friendly Swedish dishcloths. They sop up messes as well as paper towels but can be reused again and again.

Glam Up Sheet Mask Set, Pack of 12 ($11.25, originally $16.90; amazon.com)

This best-selling sheet mask set comes with options to soothe, brighten, refresh and nourish all skin types. Divvy them up as stocking stuffers or treat yourself to 12 days of glowing skin.

Olay Regenerist Cream, Fragrance Free ($23.44, originally $25.99; amazon.com)

Olay’s fragrance free cream is our pick for the best all-around moisturizer, with testers praising its lush yet lightweight texture and the way it sinks into skin without causing irritation.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

The AirTag will seamlessly sync with your iPhone, making it a must-have accessory for any Apple user determined to stop losing their keys in 2022.

TubShroom Ultra Revolutionary Bath Tub Drain Protector ($13.98, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Once you’ve got a TubShroom, you won’t know how you ever lived without it. The nifty gadget prevents drain clogs by catching hair in its tracks without impeding water flow. (Check out our round up of more little products that make a big difference here.)

Slice Safety Cutter ($11.26; amazon.com)

Slice’s safety cutter features an ultra sharp ceramic blade that’s perfect for all your holiday crafts, whether you’re cutting out snowflakes or just wrapping presents.

Katchy Indoor Insect Trap ($29.84, originally $39.79; amazon.com)

Katchy uses UV light to lure small insects into its trap and keep your home pest free. “I’m shocked (and slightly grossed out) at how many bugs it has caught in just a few short days of using it,” says CNN Underscored’s Stephanie Griffin.

Elago Apple Watch Stand ($13.99; amazon.com)

This clever stand mimics an old school computer and is compatible with a wide range of Apple watches. It also works with nightstand mode.

QiMH Collapsible Colander ($13.99; amazon.com)

This affordable colander “makes draining pasta and washing vegetables a lot easier because the handles adjust to the size of your sink,” says CNN Underscored associate editor Kirstin Magaldi, who also loves its space efficient collapsible design.

Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000 mAh Portable Charger ($15.29, originally $17.99; amazon.com)

With its tough, scratch-resistant exterior, sleek profile and universal compatibility, Anker’s PowerCore Slim is an excellent lightweight charger for all your outdoor adventures.

West Paw Zogoflex Qwizl Dog Puzzle Treat Toy ($16.99; amazon.com)

Keep your pup from getting bored with this puzzle treat dispenser from West Paw, which our associate editor Kai Burkhardt says has become her dog’s favorite new toy. “We stuff random treats or a bully stick inside and within minutes she’s throwing it around trying to get the snacks out. And the good thing is that it’s actually hard to get the treats out so she ends up entertaining herself for hours on end.”

K. Carroll Kelsey Crossbody Bag ($45; amazon.com)

Another Oprah fave, this affordable crossbody bag is made from vegan leather and features lots of compartments to keep you organized on the go.