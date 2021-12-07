We love a Sephora sale, and fresh on the heels of Cyber Week is the beauty retailer’s Holiday Sale, with major discounts on hair care, skin care, makeup and more — and we’re talking brands like Paula’s Choice, Fenty Beauty and Tom Ford.

The brand’s whole Sephora Collection line is 30% off, and you’ll get 20% off your purchase with the code GIFTEASY (Sephora Collection and a few other brands like The Ordinary not included). You just have to be an existing Sephora Beauty Insider member or sign up to take advantage of the offer. You can score free shipping on your delivery with the code FREESHIP too. These promos end Dec. 12, so don’t wait too long to shop.

We’ve picked out some of our favorites from the sale to get you started, then shop the whole slate of discounts over at Sephora.

Paula’s Choice Expert Exfoliation Duo Featuring 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant & 25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel ($38.25, originally $51; sephora.com)

Sephora Paula’s Choice Expert Exfoliation Duo featuring 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant & 25% AHA + 2% BHA Exfoliant Peel

Give the gift of Paula’s Choice’s cult-favorite skin care — or supply yourself for holiday travel — with this duo of the brand’s flagship exfoliating products. They’ll keep you glowing and bright no matter how harsh the winter weather.

Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer ($22.40, originally $28; sephora.com)

Sephora Saie Sun Melt Natural Cream Bronzer

Available in a quartet of shades for a variety of skin tones, this soft, velvety bronzer is perfect for adding a little warm glow to December cheekbones and has major skin benefits too.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum ($211.40, originally $263; sephora.com)

Sephora Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum

Black Orchid gets a lot of hype (and rightfully so), but this slightly lesser-known Tom Ford fragrance combines two incredible dominant notes in vanilla and tobacco with a bit of ginger. The result is a sexy, cozy scent, and a little goes a long way with an eau de parfum.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream ($33.20, originally $39; sephora.com)

Sephora Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Made with no fewer than seven different oils, from sunflower to baobab and sorrel, this incredibly rich body cream gives you a ton of hydration without any stickiness.

Sephora Collection Clean Face Mask ($3.85, originally $5.50; sephora.com)

Sephora Sephora Collection Clean Face Mask

Whether you opt for clarifying, soothing or any other variety of Sephora’s well-rated face masks, these sheet treats are perfect for small holiday gifts for co-workers or teachers, and they make great stocking stuffers.

Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray ($24.80, originally $31; sephora.com)

Sephora Sunday II Sunday Revive Me Daily Moisturizing Spray

Give curls a moisturizing refresh in the morning with this vegan spray, which is perfect for wavy, curly and coily hair that’s medium or thick in density. It’s also great for frizz and dryness, meaning it’s basically ideal for this time of year.

Nécessaire The Body Wash With Niacinamide ($20, originally $25; sephora.com)

Sephora Nécessaire The Body Wash With Niacinamide

This niacinamide-packed body wash is also infused with vitamins so your skin is feeling the best it can feel. It’s perfect for all skin types when it comes to nourishing and balancing.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm ($27.20, originally $34; sephora.com)

Sephora Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

Great for all skin types, this award-winning, makeup-removing face cleanser melts away foundation, highlighter, blush and more so that your skin is clean and hydrated at the end of the day.