Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super sentimental, thoughtful, or just luxurious — you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.

And while spending money doesn’t make for a good gift, the right, splurge-worthy gift can be a perfect way to show someone how much they really mean to you. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 26 gifts that are truly special, and worth every penny.

Knit Throw ($275; naadam.co)

Naadam Knit Throw

This heavenly soft cashmere throw works as a scarf, a shawl — and really anything you want it to be. Its versatility and universal appeal (because who doesn’t want some luxurious cashmere) make it the perfect holiday gift option. It’s made from 100% Mongolian cashmere — which is super breathable and wrinkle-free — and available in 10 different colors.

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine ($999.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine

If you’re looking to really change someone’s life with a gift this holiday season, this kitchen gadget might be our top pick. This espresso machine boasts all the features that make Breville espresso machines so popular — thoughtful design and precise temperature control — the full works. What makes it special is its intuitive touch screen display, which enables you to whip up lattes, cappuccinos, and a whole suite of café drinks with the press of a button. You can even adjust and personalize elements like coffee strength, temperature of the drink and the texture of the milk, making it perfect for coffee beginners and at-home barista types alike.

Check out more of our favorite espresso machines here.

Linen Venice Set (starting at $359; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Linen Venice Set

Once you go high-quality bedding, there’s really no going back. Give the gift of better rest with some of the most comfortable, breathable, luxurious, bedding we’ve ever experienced. We named them the best linen sheets of 2021 in fact. These linen sheets are available in six different sizes, 11 gorgeous colors to fit any style, and an optional top sheet.

Dyson Airwrap ($549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap

If you’re constantly bouncing between a hair dryer and a curling iron, this complete styler is everything you could ever want (and more). To start, Dyson’s technology enables you to achieve styling with way less heat than traditional hair styling tools, which means less damage. The range of attachments also makes it so that you can achieve a range of looks and styles with just this one tool. Check out our review of it here.

Apple AirPods Max ($479, originally $549; amazon.com)

Amazon AirPods Max

For anyone who loves their Apple products, the brand’s AirPods Max are undeniably pricey — but they’re also a joy to use and experience. Its design is modern and unique, while the sound quality is stellar. The tech inside the headphones is super impressive as well. From Adaptive EQ that adjusts audio frequencies in real time to unmatched active noise cancellation and 20-hour battery, there’s no denying that these sleek headphones would make for an incredible gift.

Saint Laurent Monogram Quilted Leather French Wallet ($425; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Saint Laurent Monogram Quilted Leather French Wallet

For any minimalists, this wallet is a total game changer when it comes to downsizing your everyday essentials. We love how sleek and chic yet simple this option from Saint Laurent is, while the iconic gilt monogram makes this complete luxury. It’s available in three different colors; an eye-catching pink and a cool green-khaki in addition to the classic black.

Bearaby Velvet Napper ($289; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Velvet Napper

We’re big fans of Bearaby’s internet-famous, perfectly-chunky weighted blankets. Not only are they adorable to look at, they’re also great for getting better rest and just feeling calmer on those more stressful days. This velvet option, just like all of the brand’s weighted blankets, gets its weight from the fabric itself as opposed to glass or plastic beads. The material is sustainable and made from recycled marine plastic — though you’d never guess it from how soft and comfortable the velvet feels.

Red Wing Iron Ranger Cap Toe Boot ($350; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Iron Ranger Cap Toe Boot

These boots from Red Wing are one of those gifts that will most likely last a person the rest of their life. The brand’s boots are unbelievably high-quality, durable and comfortable — there’s a reason it boasts a nearly perfect rating from hundreds of reviews. This design is classic yet stylish, and the timeless style makes them a breeze to pair with all types of outfits, ranging from totally casual to more polished.

MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe ($285; mzwallace.com)

MZ Wallace Large Metro Tote Deluxe

The perfect do-it-all bag, this tote works for weekend getaways, international vacations, or as an everyday bag to take you from the office to the gym. It sports a luggage sleeve, adjustable crossbody strap, and tons of pockets that help with organizing all your stuff. In addition to being extremely lightweight and comfortable to carry, the material is super easy to clean and pack away.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cookware Set ($524.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cookware Set

This adorable cookware set isn’t just any old cookware set – it features Le Creuset’s iconic Round Dutch Oven, which won out as our best “splurge” dutch oven. With perfect heat distribution, easy handling, high performance and durability, it’s a kitchen essential you can hand down to your children. Also included in the set are the brand’s Signature Saucepan and Signature Iron Handle Skillet. While having one of these items is a great way to add some fun color to your kitchen setup, the set is even more impactful.

Lunya Washable Silk Long Robe ($220.52, originally $298; lunya.co)

Lunya Washable Silk Long Robe

Lunya’s washable silk is total luxury — and without the high maintenance. You can simply machine wash on cold, and not have to worry about ruining or damaging the material in any way. While any of the brand’s products would make for an incredible gift, this long robe is what we’ll be adding to our wishlist. It’s perfect for those slightly chillier mornings and evenings, and structured enough that you can wear it around the horse without feeling too exposed.

Away The Carry-On: Aluminum Edition (starting at $525; awaytravel.com)

Away The Carry-On- Aluminum Edition

Manifest a year of travel and exploration by gifting the globetrotter in your life the only carry-on suitcase they’ll ever need. Away’s Carry-On won our award for the best carry-on luggage of the year thanks to its durability, thoughtful organization, smart features, and of course — its super chic design. For someone who wants to make an impression (and ensure their luggage never gets mixed up with anyone else’s), we’d recommend this aluminum model.

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven ($599; ooni.com)

Ooni Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

Whether it’s a sunny summer backyard party or a chilly fall family reunion, pizza is always the perfect addition. And with this gas powered pizza oven from Ooni, making incredibly delicious fresh pizza has never been easier. It’s the perfect big ticket item to give anyone who loves to host, and has the outdoor space to do so. They don’t even have to be a skilled cook — Ooni ovens are so intuitive, anyone can create culinary masterpieces in no time. Check out our review of it here.

Valentino Beatriz D Leather Shoulder Bag ($349.99, originally $895; saksoff5th.com)

Saks Off 5th Valentino Beatriz D Leather Shoulder Bag

It’s impossible to go wrong with a classic black purse, and we’re obsessed with this perfectly sized, versatile option from Valentino. Everything from the luxe hardware to the single zipped pocket on the inside is gorgeous and well-designed. And thanks to the pull-through shoulder strap, you can wear it two different ways.

Amelia Dome Ring ($680; kinnstudio.com)

Kinn Studio Amelia Dome Ring

A dome ring is one of our favorite pieces of statement jewelry. Not only are they a great way to show off your style, they’re super comfortable and easy to wear. This option from Kinn Studio, one of our favorite jewelry brands, adds a diamond to their fan-favorite Dome Ring I. if you prefer a different precious stone, you also have the option of swapping out the diamond for an emerald, blue sapphire or yellow sapphire.

NuFace Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit ($525; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Trinity﻿® Complete Facial Toning Kit

This MUA-approved beauty tool is definitely pricey, but experts swear that it’s worth it. The NuFace Trinity Complete Facial Toning Kit comes with the NuFace Trinity Facial Trainer Device, a microcurrent treatment device that aims to rejuvenate skin, in addition to multiple attachments that help the device target different parts of your face, and a hydrating gel primer.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender ($289.95, originally $349.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

For anyone looking to cook more (or just cook better), we can’t recommend a Vitamix blender enough. Of course, it’s great for smoothies and soups. But throughout our testing, it’s also proven itself to be an extremely versatile kitchen tool – making nut butter, ice cream, and batters has never been easier. This model is a bit more simple and straightforward in design than other models (with ten variable speeds) but it’s ultimately a game changing product available at a great price.

Andrew Marc Amersham Fox Fur-Trim Down Parka ($369.99, originally $595; saksoff5th.com)

Saks Off 5th Andrew Marc Amersham Fox Fur-Trim Down Parka

A great winter coat is a gift that’ll last years. This down parka won’t have any trouble keeping you warm during the coldest of months, and it’ll look great while it does so. The removable hood includes a fox fur trim (which you can detach from the hood) and tons of pockets that’ll keep all your valuables safe and dry.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum ($584.80; amazon.com)

Amazon Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum

No matter how you feel about vacuuming, a cordless Dyson vacuum makes it 100 times more enjoyable. And while a vacuum could be interpreted as a suggestive gift, this one’s just so good that we couldn’t leave it out. All of Dyson’s cordless vacuums are incredibly lightweight, easy to use, and great at picking up dust and dirt. The V8 Absolute is exceptionally easy to maneuver, and boasts a runtime of up to 40 minutes so you can get your cleaning done without having to recharge.

Party Pajamas Set with Feathers ($290; the-sleeper.com)

The Sleeper Party Pajamas Set with Feathers

For the fashionista who has it all (and potentially particular taste), this Instagram-famous pajama set is super luxe, totally stylish, and just a whole lot of fun. It’s made from a lightweight, silk crepe-like material and features tonal piping, mother-of-pearl buttons, and detachable feather cuffs that are completely extra and elegant at the same time.

Solo Stove Yukon ($399.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solor Stove Yukon

For anyone who loves their backyard entertaining, Solo Stove makes some of the coolest fire pits we’ve ever seen. Especially for any smoke-adverse people, the brand’s signature airflow design results in way less smoke and an efficient burn that creates super fine ash that’s easy to clean. The burn is totally mesmerizing, and overall it’s a perfect gift for firepit newbies and pros alike.

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops ($795; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Pavé Diamond Croissant Dôme Hoops

Croissant-style or twisted hoops are all the rage right now, which isn’t surprising considering how effortless yet elegant the style is. This option from Mejuri adds that extra level of luxury by intertwining 14K solid gold with ethically-sourced pavé diamonds.

Outer Wicker Outdoor Sofa ($3,550; liveouter.com)

Outer Wicker Outdoor Sofa

Outdoor furniture doesn’t come cheap. But if you really want to treat someone special this holiday season, we’d recommend a piece from Outer. The outdoor furniture brand specializes in well-designed, durable, and comfortable pieces that are easier on the environment. The Wicker Outdoor Sofa is especially gorgeous and incredibly comfortable, along with being easy to put together and clean regularly.

Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule ($790; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Gucci Princetown Loafer Mule

Lovers of luxury will be no stranger to Gucci’s iconic loafer. These feature a chic silhouette and subtle yet distinct piece of gold hardware. And for as casual as slip-on mules can be, these are actually super versatile – simple and comfortable enough to wear everyday, or dressy enough to reserve for the office and dressier days.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle ($189; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Yes, we’ve discovered a luxury kettle that we’re absolutely obsessed with. This super chic kitchen gadget will garner all the compliments (speaking from experience) and makes for the perfect gift for anyone who can’t live without their tea or coffee. The variable control makes it easy to get precise with the temperature of your water while features like a built-in timer make it a breeze to time your extraction. And that’s not even mentioning the precision-pour spout, which will seriously make you feel like an expert barista.

Red Moon Necklace ($624; catbirdnyc.com)

Catbird NYC Red Moon Necklace

When it comes to dainty, elegant, and totally eye-catching jewelry, this piece from Catbird has won our hearts. The combination of deep garnets and sparkling diamonds is a stunning pairing, while the design and falling effect of the jewels is truly unique. The piece was made in collaboration with painter and performance artist Cassi Namoda, whose paintings helped inspire this piece of jewelry.