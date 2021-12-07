(CNN) — Believe it or not, friends, gifting season is here. Whether you’ve been taking note of what types of things your loved ones have been yearning to receive or you have absolutely no clue what to buy, you’ll have to make your final choice soon enough.

Regardless, finding the right gift for her can be a daunting task. To help you take holiday shopping off your to-do list, we’ve rounded up some stellar gifts for your mom, grandma, wife, girlfriend or any other figure in your life. Whether it’s a tear-jerking gift for your significant other or something practical for Mom, these editor-approved picks have you covered so you don’t have to scramble to shop. Need more gift ideas? Check out our gifts for guys here, and gifts for everyone else on your list.

Gifts for Mom

Therabody Theragun Mini ($199; therabody.com)

Therabody Theragun Mini

We tested the Theragun Mini ourselves, and found that it’s an innovative massage tool to alleviate tense muscles because it’s tiny, portable and affordable. For the busy, stressed-out mom, this is a thoughtful, practical gift.

Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($10; amazon.com)

Amazon Knock Knock What I Love About Mom Fill-in-the-Blank Journal

No matter how old you get, you’re never too old to tell your mom how much you love her. Grab this fill-in-the-blank journal as a stocking stuffer or as part of a larger gift to share sweet heartfelt messages.

Knot Your Average Bag DIY Macrame Class & Kit ($55; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Knot Your Average Bag DIY Macrame Class & Kit

Is Mom looking for a new hobby now that the kids are all grown up? Get her this DIY macramé class so that she can learn to make her own knotted totes right at home.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor ($249.95, originally $365; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

She’s been wanting to expand her kitchen gadget assortment for years, so why not get her that piece of equipment that’s been at the top of her wishlist? With this food processor, she’ll be able to quickly chop, slice and grind ingredients to make the dreamiest recipes.

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket

A cozy blanket as a gift really needs no explanation. So good that it’s garnered nearly 400 5-star reviews at Nordstrom, this microfiber blanket is known to be ultra soft and warm.

Otherland Gilded Collection (starting at $36; otherland.com)

Otherland Otherland Gilded Collection

She can never have too many candles. Inspired by the glitz and glam of the holiday season, Otherland’s Gilded Collection is comprised of six holiday-esque scents that are vegan, hand-poured and able to burn for up to 50 hours.

Yamazaki Home Modern Pet Bowl Stand ($35; food52.com)

Food52 Yamazaki Modern Pet Bowl Stand

This modern pet bowl stand by Yamazaki makes for a chic upgrade to her current setup. Available in black or white, this steel tray not only looks sleek enough to have on display, but is sturdy enough that her animals won’t tip it over.

Menopod Instant Cooling Device ($110; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Menopod Instant Cooling Device

Menopause is not something to take lightly, considering all the changes your body experiences. If she’s struggling to find something to soothe her hot flashes and night sweats, gift her the Menopod Instant Cooling Device for instant, mess-free heat relief on the go.

Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight (starting at $98; lululemon.com)

Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight

For the active mom, get her a pair of Lululemon’s top-rated Wunder Train tights. We tested the best leggings of 2021, and found that these are notably perfect for someone who prefers a legging that fits like shapewear and features a thicker material.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

Any dinner party is made better with a fancy cheese board. Reviewers say that it looks even better in person, and works well atop your vanity too to hold your jewelry and perfumes.

Sephora Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Value Set

Has Mom been focusing on putting herself first? Give her the tools to be her own skin care goals with the Caudalie Vinoperfect Dark Spot Brightening Set that includes a three-step routine to combat dark spots, exfoliate the skin and brighten her overall complexion.

Cereecoo Portable 3-in-1 Charging Station ($27.89; amazon.com)

Amazon Cereecoo Portable 3-in-1 Charging Station

Help Mom stay organized and ditch all those wires with this three-in-one portable charging station. With this pocket-size gadget, she can plug up her Apple Watch, Airpods and iPhone simultaneously with only one cord.

Gifts for wife

Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

Nothing says winter luxury like a cashmere sweater. If you want to gift one this holiday season without breaking the bank, consider Naadam’s The Essential $75 option — available in a plethora of colors in sizes XXS to XXL.

Esarora Ice Roller ($17.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Esarora Ice Roller

Gift her this editor-favorite ice roller to quell headaches, migraines and puffiness in an instant. We truly don’t know what we did before we bought ours.

Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board ($100; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Personalized Family Recipe Board

There’s something so special about a handwritten recipe passed down from one generation to the next. Help her cherish that beloved dish forever by getting her a personalized family recipe board — etched in her loved one’s handwriting.

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On The Go Eye & Lip Set

Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection is icon status for sure because it’s the perfect buttery pink shade. If she’s already a fan or you think it would look great on her, consider this eye and lip set that includes a lipstick, lip liner, eye shadow pencil and mascara for only $50.

Fleur Du Mal Eco Luxe Keyhole Slip Dress ($295; fleurdumal.com)

Fleur Du Mal Fleur Du Mal Eco Luxe Keyhole Slip Dress

Splurge a little on your fashion-forward wife with this stunning keyhole slip dress by Fleur Du Mal. Made from 97% recycled materials, this bias cut dress features adjustable straps and a bra-like neckline for a sexy number she can dress up or down.

Uncommon Goods Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses (starting at $28; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Himalayan Salt Tequila Glasses

For many of us, tequila is always better with a hint of salt. If your wife agrees, gift her this stunning set of tequila glasses crafted from Himalayan salt to make her next shots that much more festive. An excellent touch to any home bar.

Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes (starting at $29 per household; surlatable.com)

Uncommon Goods Sur La Table Online Cooking Classes

We all know that sometimes experiences are the best gifts. If your wife’s favorite room is the kitchen and she’s always looking to try new recipes for the family, consider gifting her an online cooking class by Sur La Table that starts at just $29 per household. In two hours or less, she can learn to make anything from beef bourguignon to macarons.

Nespresso Vertuo Next With Aeroccino ($175.96, originally $209.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Nespresso Vertuo Next With Aeroccino

A cup of coffee feels like a mini gift each morning, so naturally we’d love to receive a machine that makes the cup that much more special. She’d love the Nespresso Vertuo Next bundled with the brand’s Aeroccino frother to make café-level espresso shots, lattes and more.

Nordstrom Coach The Coach Originals Willis Leather Top Handle Bag

While anything from Coach’s latest collections would make for a stellar gift, we love this Willis Leather Top Handle Bag that’s based on a silhouette first introduced by the brand in the ‘90s. Be sure to check out our other picks for splurge-worthy handbags too.

Anthropologie Daily Practice By Anthropologie Knit Lounge Set

We may not be cooped up at home all day any longer, but we won’t be tucking away our loungewear any time soon. Available in sizes XS to 3X and five cozy colors, this lounge set will be her go-to for evenings on the couch, errand runs and anything in between.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

Is your wife always misplacing her keys, purse or even her car in a parking garage? Gift her an AirTag to quickly find her lost goods without the panic. Check out our review of them here.

Sephora Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set

We’re always looking to incorporate sustainable lifestyle choices into our routines — especially in beauty. If she wants to discover beauty products that are better for her and the environment, gift this Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set that features clean beauty brands like Tower 28, Ilia and Merit Beauty.

Everlane The ReNew Teddy Bomber ($88; everlane.com)

Everlane Everlane The ReNew Teddy Bomber

Basically everything at Everlane is gift-worthy because the products are just that good. This season, we have our eyes on The ReNew Teddy Bomber that’s versatile, chic yet sporty, and even made from recycled plastic bottles and colored with dyes safe for the environment.

Gifts for girlfriend

Apparis Astro Slipper ($115; apparis.com)

Uncommon Goods Apparis Astro Slipper

Your girlfriend deserves nothing but the best — including the slippers she wears around the house. Apparis’ Astro Slipper is seriously one of the softest, plushest slippers we’ve ever tried.

Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set ($35; mybillie.com)

Billie Billie Smooth Operator Gift Set

Billie has officially made shaving cool again thanks to a simplistic, affordable subscriptions and a razor that not only looks good, but works well too. That’s why we named it the best women’s razor, and recommend the brand’s Smooth Operator Gift Set that features not only the razor, but a holder and refill blades as well as the brand’s shave cream and body lotion.

Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Lamp (starting at $99; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Long Distance Friendship Lamp

A thoughtful gift to your long distance girlfriend will be appreciated. With this friendship lamp, you can let her know you’re thinking of her by simply touching it.

Papier Wildflower 2022 Planner ($28.99; papier.com)

Papier Papier Wildflower 2022 Planner

A good year starts with a good planner. Help your girl get ahead of her New Year’s resolutions with Papier’s 2022 Planner that’s available in tons of beautiful, artistic designs.

Sijo Eucalyptus Sheet Set (starting at $108.75, originally starting at $145; sijohome.com)

Sijo Sijo Eucalyptus Sheet Set

A new set of silky, soft sheets is truly the gift that just keeps on giving. Treat your girlfriend to these sustainably sourced sheets that are made of 100% Tencel lyocell fibers — a material made from a blend of eucalyptus and other woods — for a bedding experience that’s cooling, breathable and friendly to her skin and hair.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (starting at $399.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Yes, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is totally worth the price — we tried it ourselves. It does a phenomenal job at giving you salon-quality blowouts right at home. It’s also speedy fast, relatively quiet and designed to protect hair from heat damage.

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops ($75; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops

Her favorite classic hoops with a twist. That’s why we’re huge fans of Mejuri’s Croissant Dôme Hoops — available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, these are a classy, minimalist earring that pairs well with any outfit.

Cuyana Leather Backpack ($395; cuyana.com)

Cuyana Cuyana Leather Backpack

Upgrade her backpack game with this leather number by Cuyana. Designed in a chic, delicate silhouette and available in four colors, this backpack is made of Italian leather right in Italy to carry your daily necessities.

Nordstrom Hoka One One Bondi 7 Running Shoe

The Hoka Bondi 7 Running Shoe is an excellent choice for the woman who is focused on staying active, spends a lot of time on her feet or never turns down a good jog. These are designed to absorb impact and evenly distribute your weight for a lightweight, bouncy run.

Ubeesize 10-Inch Selfie Ring Light With Tripod ($28.79, originally $35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ubeesize 10" Selfie Ring Light With Tripod

Maybe your girlfriend wants to be a TikTok star or simply wants to create content for a living. There’s no better gift than a sturdy, reliable phone tripod. This one even features a ring light for the best of both worlds, and has generated over 30,000 5-star ratings.

Sony XB13 Portable Speaker ($58; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony XB13 Portable Speaker

For singing in the shower or taking their tunes on the go, this portable speaker will surely come in handy. In fact, we think this is the best travel portable speaker out there.

Savage X Fenty Savage X Fenty Embroidered Lace Corset

A little lingerie under the Christmas tree never hurt. Gift your girl this Rihanna-approved embroidered lace corset that features metal bonding, padded foam cups and back lacing, while being available in sizes XS to 3X — all recipes for a rockstar corset.

Nordstrom Olaplex Healthy Hair Essentials Set

Beauty insiders swear by Olaplex to support healthy hair and growth by strengthening it from the inside out. Let her give the system a try with this set that features four of the brand’s bestsellers to repair, hydrate and reduce breakage.

Gifts for grandmother

Bearaby Cotton Napper (starting at $199; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper

We think that if you only buy one weighted blanket, it should be the Bearaby Cotton Napper. Thanks to its handmade open-loop knit design, this option is breathable with a comforting weight to help with anxiety, insomnia or simply optimal comfort.

Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set ($110; hanacure.com)

Hanacure Hanacure All-In-One Facial Set

Let grandma bring her annual facial treatment home with Hanacure’s All-In-One Facial Set. In just 20 minutes, the system works to visibly firm and brighten the skin, while refining pores, reducing dark spots and diminishing the look of fine lines. It’s vegan, non-comedogenic and void of parabens, fragrance and sulfates — meaning it should be safe for sensitive skin.

West & Willow Custom Pet Portrait (starting at $65; westandwillow.com)

West & Willow West & Willow Custom Cat Portrait

No gallery wall is complete without an image of the family’s beloved pets. Luckily, West & Willow offers custom pet portraits suitable for even minimalist decor to add a loving touch to any room.

Rellery Bar Necklace (starting at $85; rellery.com)

Rellery Rellery Bar Necklace

Don’t forget about jewelry when you’re looking for a sentimental gift for her. One of our favorite affordable jewelry brands, Rellery, offers this cool bar necklace that lets you engrave anything from names to coordinates of people and places that matter most to her — in her pick of sterling silver, gold over sterling silver or solid gold.

Caraway Cookware Set ($395, originally $495; carawayhome.com)

Caraway Caraway Cookware Set

If grandma’s been complaining about her dated cookware set all year long, now’s your chance to snag her a new one. The Caraway Cookware Set would be a lovely choice — not only for its assortment of vibrant, modern colors but for its reputation as top-notch pots and pans to cook just about anything with.

Uncommon Goods Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe ($50; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Uncommon Goods Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe

We will never turn down a unique robe you can’t just find anywhere. This striking one is handmade from a patchwork of repurposed saris stitched by an artisan based in India.

Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus ($299.95, originally $399.95; surlatable.com)

Sur La Table Phillips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus

The Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus will make grandma’s dinner preparation that much easier. With this, she’ll just need to measure and add the ingredients in — then the machine, mixes, kneads and creates four pasta shapes: spaghetti, penne, fettuccine or lasagna.

Cosabella Bella Relaxed Long Sleeve Top & Pant (starting at $66.50, originally starting at $133; cosabella.com)

Cosabella Cosabella Bella Relaxed Long Sleeve Top & Pant

The right pair of pajamas will make it that much harder to part from your bed. With this long sleeve top and pant set by Cosabella, she’ll be sleeping and lounging in style. Made with a mixture of cotton and modal, this set is meant to be soft, comfortable and durable — and it’s available in sizes XS to 3X.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Verona Vase

An eye-catching vase is a great way to amplify any home’s decor. If she’s looking for a new way to display flowers, or just loves unique decor, consider gifting her this top-rated vase in your pick of two sizes.

Skylight Frame Digital Picture Frame ($159, originally $169; amazon.com)

Amazon Skylight Frame Digital Picture Frame

Grandma will definitely crack a smile each time she glances at this digital picture frame. Not only is it touch-screen, you can even pick a unique Skylight email address to send family pictures straight to the device, which looks just like a normal frame.

Book of the Month Gift Plan (starting at $49.99; bookofthemonth.com)

Book Of The Month Book Of The Month Gift Plan

If your gran is always raving about her newest read, give her a Book of the Month gift. Each month, she can choose from the five best new books and get one delivered right to her door. You can choose between a three-, six- and 12-month plan.