Today, you’ll find a deal on an under-desk bike, discounted NutriBullet blenders and savings on Free People apparel. All that and more below.

Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering 25% off sitewide when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. Sneakers, activewear, loungewear, masks and more are all on offer as part of the sale. Just be sure to stock up now before your faves sell out — and before this deal is over tomorrow.

Free People is a one-stop shop when it comes to cozy sweaters, a dress restock and comfy, stylish activewear, and just in time for holiday parties, the brand is gifting future you with savings on an upcoming purchase when you pick up some styles now. When you spend $150 (not hard to do with this brand) now through Dec. 15, Free People will email you a $100 credit to be redeemed between Dec. 15 and Jan. 8. That means if you buy someone else a gift now, you’ll get a gift of your very own for later.

NutriBullet, maker of one of the most popular personal blenders around, is having a rare sale in time for holiday gifting. From today until Dec. 13, you’ll get 20% off the brand’s lineup of blenders with code CANDYCANE at checkout. That means all blenders, from the original NutriBullet to the larger NutriBullet Blender and the NutriBullet Immersion Blender, are all available on sale during this promotion.

DeskCycle 2 Under-Desk Bike ($150, originally $199; amazon.com)

Whether your demanding work schedule makes it hard for you to find time to exercise or you just don’t have the space to build your own home gym, this top-rated DeskCycle 2 under-desk bike could be a great option for your fitness needs. And right now it’s $49 off at Amazon for just one day.

Not only is this bike completely silent so as not to disturb your own work process or that of your (at-home) co-workers, but the DeskCycle 2 Under-Desk Bike also provides eight levels of intensity via an easy-to-adjust tension dial for a challenging and effective ride. All the while, an LCD screen will display your progress, including workout time, distance and speed. This bike also features a low-profile design, so you won’t need to worry about your knees banging against the underside of your desk.

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is having a flash sale on cookware, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 55% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens and skillets to roasting pans. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

More deals to shop

• Outfit the family (or your roommates) with their own Tile so keys are never lost again. Snag this four-pack of Tile Mates for $39.99 instead of $69.99 on Amazon now.

• Get all geared up for biking on the roads or in the backcountry with 50% off cycling gear at REI Outlet.

• Powerbeats Pro’s sleek wireless headphones are $80 off at Best Buy right now — and it’s the store’s lowest price of the season, so scoop them up before the deal ends tomorrow.

• It’s officially board game season, and right now you can refresh the game cabinet with up to 30% off games on Amazon, including an immersive Nancy Drew mystery game as well as classics like giant Jenga and a Christmas-themed take on Monopoly.

• Today’s your last day to take an extra 40% off the already on-sale whimsical, floral-bedecked designs of Rifle Paper Co.’s paper goods, planners, highly giftable coffee mugs and more with code EXTRA40.

• Save up to 30% on Crayola arts and crafts, whether you opt to gift (or do) a coloring book or go all in on a set of 50 twistable colored pencils.

• Prime members can take $5 off bulk packs of Peet’s coffee and espresso capsules over on Woot!, bringing the price down to as much as 43% off.

• Round out your activewear collection with discounts on pants, tops and more for the whole family over at Target.

• Stay warm and dry when you’re outdoors with up to 40% off the proper gear, which you can stock up on now at Moosejaw during its 96-Hour Sale.

• Winter means time for moisture and hydration. Take 20% off top skin care picks like Acwell, Benton, Skin Grammar picks and more at Soko Glam.

Deals you may have missed

KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer ($249.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

Long a staple of wedding registries, wish lists and first home fantasies, the iconic KitchenAid mixer — you know the one — is seriously on sale at Target right now. The KitchenAid Pro 5 Stand Mixer (the smaller version of our pick for best mixer for large batches) is about $180 off, bringing the price down to $249.99 instead of $429.99. It makes a great gift for a special someone or, let’s be honest, for yourself. After all, the whirlwind baking season that is December is currently underway, and this machine will take care of your cookie batter blending and pie crust mixing so your hands are free to keep going with the dinner prep checklist.

Echelon EX3 Smart Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike ($539, originally $999; walmart.com)

This at-home Echelon is worth a look if you’re still not sure about going back to the spin studio and perhaps a little wary of the much higher price tag on the Peloton. While not as low as its Black Friday price tag, $539 still means solid savings on the smart cycle. Plus, the Echelon membership comes with the ability to connect to live and on-demand fitness classes that cover bike workouts, strength training and more.

Energizer Max AA Batteries & AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($22.97, originally $32.97; amazon.com)

You can never have too many batteries on hand, so stock up while they’re on sale. Right now at Amazon you can save on a combo pack of 24 Energizer Max AA Batteries and 24 AAA Batteries. These are Energizer’s longest-lasting models and they retain power for up to 10 years in storage, so you’ll never want for battery juice again.

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 25% off Under Armour apparel. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

Sephora has officially launched its Beauty for All Event, featuring savings for everyone, no matter what your Insider member status is. Grab 20% off your entire order of skin care, hair care, makeup and more. You’ll also be able to get 30% off the entire Sephora collection for added savings. If you’re not an Insider member yet, no problem — it’s easy and free to join, so sign up to take advantage of the discounts.

Give the gift of truffle-flavored hot sauce now that Truff gift sets are 20% off. Use the code GIFT20 to get the Bestseller Pack, featuring the black truffle hot sauce, the white truffle hot sauce and the truffle oil, or the variety pack featuring the Hot Sauce, Hotter Sauce and white truffle Hot Sauce.

If you’ve always dreamed of draping yourself in jewels, head over to BaubleBar, a major name in sparkly accessories. The brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide on jewelry, baubles and other accessories. Just use the code GIFT20 to get the discount, but the sale won’t last long, so head over to snag some accessories unique to you.

If you’re a fan of juices, smoothies, soups, spreads and even sorbets, this discounted appliance should be added to your kitchen arsenal ASAP. Right now you can get $50 off the Vitamix ONE and $100 off the Food Cycler FC-50 while supplies last. Snag these deals on these Vitamix bestsellers before the discounts end Dec. 12.