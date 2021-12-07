Chile's Congress votes to legalize same-sex marriage

(CNN) Chile's Congress voted on Tuesday to approve a bill legalizing same-sex marriage, clearing the way for it to become law.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, passed the bill with 82 votes in favor, 20 against, and 2 abstentions. The bill had already been approved by Chile's Senate.

The motion was first presented in 2017 by socialist president Michelle Bachelet, but stalled in Congress until current President Sebastian Piñera voiced his support.

