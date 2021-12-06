Detroit Lions end 15-game winless run and pay tribute to Michigan school shooting victims

(CNN) After 15 straight losses across a period of almost a year, the Detroit Lions' winless run has finally come to an end.

Jared Goff's last-gasp touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown handed the Lions a dramatic 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, sparking wild celebrations among the players.

The Lions, whose last win came against the Chicago Bears on December 6 last year, move to 1-10-1 on the season.

The Vikings had taken the lead through Justin Jefferson's touchdown with close to two minutes remaining, but Goff and the Lions produced a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with the first touchdown of St. Brown's career and a memorable win for the Detroit man.

"My first NFL touchdown, my first NFL win -- I'm going to remember this day for a long time," St. Brown told reporters after the game. "The way it happened, the way it unfolded, it couldn't be any better."

