Suspected car-ramming attack by Palestinian teen highlights rising tensions, amid questions over Israeli police actions

Jerusalem (CNN) A 15-year old Palestinian boy suspected of deliberately ramming his car into an Israeli army checkpoint, injuring a security guard, has been shot dead, according to Israel's Defense Ministry. The security guard was taken to hospital where he was undergoing surgery. His condition is described as stable.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents in the West Bank and Jerusalem, which are prompting concern over rising tensions, as well as questions over how Israeli police respond to some events.

A photograph of Monday's incident shows a silver car half on its side crashed through the windows of a concrete building, at a checkpoint south of the West Bank city of Tulkarem. The driver, named locally as Mohammed Younes from Nablus, was killed when other guards opened fire on him, the defense ministry said.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered checkpoints across the occupied West Bank to go on a heightened state of alert.

The latest incident comes less than two days after a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, which left a man hospitalized with knife wounds, authorities said. Police were criticized for shooting the suspect multiple times as he lay on the ground, while apparently incapacitated.

