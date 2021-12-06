Vegetarian? More like planetarian — how tiny tweaks to your dinner can help save the planet

(CNN) Eating less meat and dairy is one of the ways we can have a positive impact on the future of the planet, as multiple studies on climate change have demonstrated.

But as anyone who is holding on to an unused gym membership can tell you, getting a new habit to stick isn't that simple. Rather than an all-or-nothing approach, however, the best course of action might be to take it one step (or one meal) at a time.

If you've ever tried Meatless Monday, vegan before 6, or any other not-vegan-all-the-time method in an effort to reduce your meat consumption, you're probably on your way to becoming a planetarian.

Planetarian Life is a website and online community founded by food writer and communications consultant Maggy Keet as a choose-your-own-adventure way of plant-based eating. The flexible strategy she sets forth through recipe "formulas" is intended to help ease people into a more plant-rich diet.

After the birth of her second child in 2019, Keet was motivated to make changes by the thought of what kind of world her children were inheriting. "I was literally awake in the middle of the night having climate anxiety," she said. "I just brought this person into the world -- what does her future look like? What does my son's future look like?"